Trump Hints He’ll Raid Clinton And Obama If He Retakes The White House

Former President Donald Trump signaled that he intends to capitalize on the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid – sharing an op-ed that predicted Republicans might exact vengeance by using law enforcement to go after Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Trump shared without comment an op-ed by loyalist and conservative columnist Kimberly Strassel in the Wall Street Journal, whose work he has frequently promoted in the past.

The writer describes a ‘boomerang history of unleashed governmental powers,’ observing that Republicans used a post-watergate independent counsel statute to go after President Bill Clinton in a warning to the party that currently has unified control of the government.

In an email from his Save America PAC, Trump tweeted the article’s headline: ‘The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal.’

She posits that the Trump probe, which she brands as political and breaking norms on ‘sensitive’ investigations close to an election, could come back at Democrats if Republicans take charge.

Mr. Garland’s raid has made even the highest political figures fair prosecutorial game, and the media’s new standard is that the department can’t be questioned as it goes about ensuring ‘no one is above the law,” she writes about AG Merrick Garland.

‘Let’s see how that holds when a future Republican Justice Department starts raiding the homes of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, James Comey, and John Brennan,’ she writes, referencing Obama’s former attorney general, the FBI director Trump fired, and former CIA director who has gone after Trump on Twitter.

She also wrote that the FBI’s raid could redound to Trump’s benefit, following polls showing an uptick against potential GOP rivals.

‘If anything, a perceived political persecution of Mr. Trump could help him to a second term. And he would be even more unrestrained as the 47th president than he was as the 45th. A second Trump administration wouldn’t have the caliber of grown-ups who signed up for the first tour.

Strassel predicts other forms of ‘payback,’ referencing Trump’s first impeachment after he asked Ukraine for dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden during the 2016 campaign.