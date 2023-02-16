She survived a high school shooting. At Michigan State, it happened again.

Emma Riddle, 18, celebrated when she got into Michigan State. Photo by Family photo

One at Michigan State University and the other at Oxford High School, a father from Michigan claims his daughter survived both shootings.

He believed his daughter Emma Riddle would never experience another traumatic event after she survived the mass shooting on November 30, 2021, at Oxford High School.

In a CNN interview, he asserted that "it couldn't possibly happen to someone twice."

But Emma Riddle is currently a student at Michigan State University, the scene of a mass shooting on Monday night that left three students dead and five others injured.

The fact that we had to go through this again with Emma was unexpected and pretty incredible, said Matt Riddle. She is a wonderful, powerful young woman who is making the best effort she can.

Around 8:30 p.m., Emma Riddle and her roommate received the shelter-in-place notification while they were in their dorm room, according to her father. They barricaded their doors, locked them, and spent three hours hiding under their desks while they supported one another through the difficult situation.

Emma Riddle called her parents, who were more than an hour away after the campus shooting was verified.

"As a parent, it breaks my heart to hear that fear return in her voice. The first time was something I'll never forget, and now there's a second," Matt Riddle said.

He finds it terrible that his daughter informed him that the Oxford High massacre, which left four of her classmates dead and six others, including a teacher, wounded, may have given her the tools she needs to cope with the recent shooting's devastation.

The entire family is supporting Matt Riddle's daughter as she analyzes what happened, he claims.

"It's awful that we've allowed that to go on, to have it happen again and have her repeat some of the things that happened the first time."

Unfortunately, we've allowed that to keep happening, said Matt Riddle, to have it happen once more and have her experience some of the events that occurred the first time.

The father asserts that "we are failing pupils" because his daughter has survived two school shootings in the past 15 months.

We are failing people like my daughter, which is what it implies. Because we won't even admit there's a problem, much less take the necessary action to fix it, we're failing students and kids, said Matt Riddle.

Even though his daughter loves MSU and her course of study, Matt Riddle claims that she will find it challenging to return to campus. Monday is anticipated to mark the return of classes.