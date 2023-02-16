Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82

Raquel Welch appears at the Jan. 20, 1966, world premiere of "The Flight of the Phoenix" at the Carlton Theatre in London.Photo byLaurence Harris, Associated Press

Raquel Welch, who throughout the 1960s and 1970s became known as a worldwide sex icon after emerging from the water in a tiny, hairy bikini for the movie "One Million Years B.C.," has passed away. She was 82 years old.

Welch's agent, Stephen LaManna of the talent firm Innovative Artists, said she passed away early on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Despite just having three lines, Welch achieved stardom in the silly prehistoric film "One Million Years B.C." in 1966. She managed to avoid pterodactyls while wearing a bikini made of brown doeskin but did not public attention.

She remarked in 1981, "I just assumed it was a silly dinosaur epic we'd be able to sweep under the carpet one day." "Wrong. It turned out that I was the season's Bo Derek—the woman in a loincloth about whom everyone exclaimed, "My God, what a bod!"—and whom they had all been expecting to vanish overnight."

She didn't; instead, she played Lust in the 1967 comedy "Bedazzled" by Peter Cook and Dudley Moore and played a secret agent in the seductive spy parody "Fathom."

Even though she was never entirely nude in the magazine, Playboy named her the "most coveted woman" of the 1970s due to her attractiveness and curves. She was ranked No. 2 on Men's Health's list of the "Hottest Women of All Time" in 2013. An escape tunnel in the movie "The Shawshank Redemption" is covered with a poster of Welch.

Welch was a dancer and vocalist in addition to being an actor. When she took Lauren Bacall's place in the Broadway production of "Woman of the Year" in 1981, she startled many reviewers and received favorable reviews. In 1997, she made a comeback on Broadway in "Victor/Victoria."

Having been raised in La Jolla, California, Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago. Patrick Curtis, a former actor who is now a press agent, met Welch when she was a divorced mother.

The irony of it all is that I was a single mother of two young children even though people perceived me as a sex symbol! 'Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage,' she wrote in her autobiography.

Curtis took on the roles of manager and second husband, helping to mold Raquel Welch into a glamorous star with countless magazine covers, a long list of films, exercise DVDs, and books like "The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program."

She would star in exploitative movies, but she also surprised many in the business with excellent performances, such as in Richard Lester's "The Three Musketeers," for which she won a Golden Globe, and in "Wild Party," where she costarred with James Coco. In 1988, she received a Globe nomination for the television film "Right to Die."

She was married and divorced four times, leaving two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch, who both went on to become actresses and who had a prominent part in the 1985 film "Cocoon."

The life of Raquel Welch, in photos

James Stewart, left, meets Hollywood actress Raquel Welch, center at the world premiere of his latest film, "The Flight of the Phoenix,"Photo byLaurence Harris

Film star Raquel Welch, left, and Bob Hope are shown at Da Nang, South Vietnam at a news conference Dec. 21, 1967.Photo byAP Photo/Phuoc

Raquel Welch arrives at the 2013 Women In Film pre-emmy event at Scarpetta at the Montage Hotel on Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 in Beverly HillsPhoto byMatt Sayles

