Nicola Bulley was 'high risk' missing person due to 'a number of specific vulnerabilities', police say

The mum has been missing since January 27th. Photo by Police

Nicola Bulley was described as a "high-risk missing person" due to a "number of specific vulnerabilities" by police on Wednesday during a press conference at Lancashire Police headquarters.

According to Lancashire Police Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, given the information at hand, the movement was "normal for a missing person."

She added that investigators are keeping an open mind regarding the disappearance of the mother-of-two, adding that the "main working hypothesis" is still that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre before going missing.

The officer in charge of the investigation blasted "TikTok amateur detectives," claiming their efforts have "significantly distracted the investigation."

Rebecca Smith, the detective superintendent, declined to provide more information about the mother-of-of "individual two's vulnerabilities."

At a press conference, she mentioned Ms. Bulley's partner, Paul Ansell, saying: "It is customary in any missing person investigation to gather as much information as possible early on about the person in question, and we followed this procedure with Paul.

"I won't go into specifics regarding each vulnerability here. I've asked you to show respect for the family, who are presently experiencing unspeakable suffering and anguish.

But those weaknesses served as the foundation for our judgment in classifying Nicola as high-risk, and they have remained an integral part of my investigation all along.

Det Supt. Smith said, "I hope more than anything that we locate Nicola Bulley alive," when asked if she wanted to find her alive.

Insisting that there is still no proof of a criminal element or outside party participation in Nicola's disappearance, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson stated:

However, the investigators are the same top officers and skilled specialists who are concerned with looking into the most severe and complicated offenses.

Police have worked "extraordinary" amounts of overtime since Bulley vanished, according to ACC Lawson.

Reporters were briefed by ACC Lawson that his officers had visited more than 300 locations, spoken with over 300 people, and gathered roughly 1,500 pieces of information.

The River Wyre and its surroundings, as well as the area downstream and out to sea, are still being thoroughly searched by police.

He disclosed that a thorough land search had been done near several local properties.

He stated that detectives are reviewing hundreds of hours of dashcam and CCTV material.

This is the sequence of events leading up to the disappearance:

- 27 January

Ms. Bulley left her house at 8:26 a.m. with her two girls, ages 6 and 9; she dropped them off at school and spoke briefly with another parent about 15 minutes later.

At 8:43 a.m., she led Willow for a walk along the River Wyre trail in the direction of a gate in a lower field, where she was later sighted by a dog walker who recognized her.

At 8.53 am, Ms. Bulley wrote her boss an email. Six minutes later, she sent a message to her pals. At 9.01 am, she joined a Microsoft Teams call.

The last confirmed sighting of her occurred at 9.10 a.m. by a second witness.

Before the Teams conversation finished ten minutes later at 9.20 am, her phone was back near the bench, and she kept her mobile connected following the call.

Another dog walker discovered her phone at 9.33 a.m. on a seat by the river, with Willow dashing in and out of view.

Ms. Bulley's family and her kids' school were informed of her disappearance at 10.50 am.

31 December

In support of the extensive search for missing persons, Lancashire Constabulary used police search dogs, helicopters, and drones.

Along with the Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team, the North West underwater search team, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, they received assistance.

30-31 January

In order to organize a search, locals met in the village hall, and police cautioned volunteers to use caution.

January 30

Police are not investigating Ms. Bulley's absence as suspicious, according to Lancashire Constabulary Superintendent Sally Riley, who added that they are "keeping a fairly open mind about what may have occurred."

- January 31

A man who had been walking a tiny white fluffy dog close to the River Wyre at the time of Ms. Bulley's disappearance was contacted by Lancashire Constabulary as a potential witness.

Her family issued a statement saying they had been "overwhelmed by the support" in their neighborhood and that her daughters were "desperate to have their mummy back home safe."

- February 1

The "horror" her parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, felt at the prospect of never seeing her again was discussed in an interview with The Mirror.

- Tuesday, February 2

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a second witness who they had identified using CCTV and the public, but they informed police they had no additional information to support their investigation.

Police divers and members of the North West Police Underwater and Marine support team investigated the area around where Ms. Bulley's cell phone was discovered.

Ms. Bulley's family made a public request for assistance in locating her at the same time.

3. February

According to Lancashire Police, they are investigating the possibility that Ms. Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre.

4. February

The morning of Ms. Bulley's disappearance, the location near where she was last seen was where the police said they wanted to find an "important witness" who was spotted pushing a pram.

5 February

Police called her a "critical witness," and she came forward.

She was "very much being treated like a witness," according to the police, who warned against doing so.

There were rumors that a private underwater rescue crew was going to help the authorities find Ms. Bulley.

- 6 February

Experts in underwater search arrived to assist.

Friends of Ms. Bulley expressed hope that the family will receive answers with the aid of a specialized underwater rescue team.

It has been 10 days since Nicola went missing, and according to her partner, Paul Ansell, "I have two little children who terribly need their mummy and who need her back."

– 7 February

Police denied claims that she might have been a crime victim.

According to Lancashire Police, their thorough investigations "had not yet turned up anything noteworthy."

It was reported that a team of 40 investigators was investigating about 500 different potential leads.

The police warned against "distressing" rumors about what might have occurred to Ms. Bulley.

Peter Faulding, an underwater search expert who was assisting in the search, stated in another place that he did not believe the missing mother was in the water.

8 February

On the riverbank, Mr. Ansell lingered for ten minutes close to the bench where Ms. Bulley's phone was discovered.

He described not knowing what had transpired as "perpetual misery."

After three fruitless days of searching the ocean, Mr. Faulding claimed to be "baffled."

Teams of searchers concentrated their efforts in the 10 miles or so of the river downstream of the bench, where the River Wyre empties into the sea at Morecambe Bay.

- Tuesday, February 9

A dispersal order was granted to Lancashire Police so they could separate groups of people who were allegedly filmed in the village.

- February 10

Although the family was going through "unprecedented hell," Mr. Ansell said he would never give up on finding her.

Ms. Bulley's friend Emma White described the search for the missing woman in St. Michael's on Wyre as "torture."

Police advised people to avoid participating in online commentary and conspiracy theories in the meantime.

- 12 February

Near the location of her disappearance, loved ones placed yellow ribbons with handwritten notes on a nearby bridge.

We need you home, Nicola," "praying for your safe return," and "I love you" were among the ribbons tied to a footbridge over the River Wyre.

There was also a large poster of Ms. Bulley that was fastened to the railings.

- 13 February

Due to "inappropriate emails and phone calls" regarding Ms. Bulley's disappearance, Wyre Council removed council members' contact information from its website.

Additionally, "parish and town council members'" contact information was momentarily removed.

- 14 February

On suspicion of sending malicious communications, two people were detained.

15 February

Press conference about the ongoing search is held by the police.