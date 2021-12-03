What Arizona's officials are doing to fight the COVID-19 virus in their community

Disposable masks, commonly used as protection against the COVID-19 virus. Mea Griffin

Chandler, Ariz. – The caseload of people affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 continues to increase each day in Arizona, as well as nationwide. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports online that throughout the entire state, there have been more than 1.27 million cases, with 22,383 lives lost.

The Arizona Department of Health Services continues to provide critical, extensive information and data to protect the residents in Arizona from the COVID-19 virus. Because the virus continues to spread across the nation and in the state, the ADHS advises all residents to wear a mask when in public, regardless of vaccination or health status, as mentioned on their website.

“Studies continue to be published showing how COVID-19 can be spread through speaking, coughing, sneezing – including by people who don’t even know they’re sick,” according to the ADHS website.

The ADHS website is a significant resource, “for a wealth of information on our COVID-19 response and our recommendation when it comes to masks,” Steve Elliot said in an email, the ADHS Communications Director.

The department emphasizes the importance of wearing masks, getting vaccinated, washing hands, putting physical health first, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and avoiding close contact with others to maintain well physical health.

Even despite the recommendations directly from the ADHS, the mask mandate in the state of Arizona was extracted by Governor Doug Ducey in an announcement he made in response to the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 27, 2021.

“Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change,” Doug Ducey said according to a news release.

Governor Ducey has remained true to his word, regardless of the new studies released by the CDC and ADHS. Vaccines have been highly recommended and encouraged to residents despite the lifted mandate.

Businesses and schools in the Chandler area since then, have tried to return everyday life to normal; however, are proceeding with caution and following recommendations for the better health of the community.

Stephanie Romero, Public Information Officer for the city of Chandler, described the current precautions and expectations, such as masks and vaccines. She explained that the city of Chandler continues to encourage the community residents to get vaccinated as, “that is the surest protection against the virus,” Romero said in an email.

“The city of Chandler will continue to make optional the use of face coverings by employees, residents and visitors at city facilities,” Romero said. “We have distributed fliers to city facilities that are posted to inform people of the CDC recommendations regarding the use of face coverings indoors. We also encourage employees for practice social distancing, follow recommended hand hygiene and make use of virtual meetings and work options when available.”

The facilities in the Chandler area are informed of the recommendations from medical professionals and their city government officials, and they all chose to follow the precautions as they see fit.

Schools and businesses around the community continue to hold recommendations for their employees, staff or students. Because of the executive order that Governor Doug Ducey issued on March 25, 2021, that lifted all the states’ COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and cities from enforcing masks, corporations have a legal obligation to abide by. Legally, masks can only be enforced in government buildings and public transit in the state of Arizona, according to an article by the American Association of Retired Persons, AARP, State-by-State Guide to Face Mask Requirements.

Fighting the fight against the COVID-19 virus has been a long and challenging one. The officials of the city of Chandler agree with the recommendations from the ADHS and they both strongly encourage the residents of Arizona to get vaccinated for the safety of the members of their community and themselves. Even vaccinated, it is encouraged to maintain physical distance from others, wash hands regularly and wear facial coverings when necessary, in crowded, public settings.