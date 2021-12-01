Coming soon to Gilbert: a new extension to Ocotillo Road

Where Ocotillo Road comes to an end. Mea Griffin

The Gilbert Town Council approved the Ocotillo Road Improvement Project unanimously this fall in a town meeting session. This project focuses on the design and construction of the extension of Ocotillo Road between Greenfield and Higley Road.

Gilbert has an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation in an amount to not exceed $7.9 million for the project in which is currently underway. This road will allow the residents and visitors of Gilbert direct access to the Gilbert Regional Park, where before residents had to drive around the entire park using Higley and Greenfield Road to continue traveling East on Ocotillo Road.

According to the town of Gilbert’s website, it is anticipated that the construction for the project will begin in the fall or winter of 2023, following the completion of the plans for Ocotillo Road from Greenfield to Higley Road, which should be complete in the spring of 2023. The extension road is anticipated to open to traffic in the spring of 2024.

The roadway extension of Ocotillo will incorporate four bridge structures to avoid previously existing watercourses that include the Roosevelt Water Conservation District Canal, East Maricopa Floodway, the Chandler Heights Regional Basin and Queen Creek, according to the town of Gilbert.

During the council’s session, Councilmember Laurin Hendrix expressed his concerns about this project and his reasons for believing it should be taken off.

“My concern is this item was advertised as part of this $500 million bond that we are taking to the valley,” Hendrix said.

He explained that this bond, a certificate issued by a government or a public company promising to repay borrowed money at a fixed rate of interest, covers various items for the town of Gilbert, along with the Ocotillo Road Bridge Project. He shared that at first, because of how many items the bond covered, he was having trouble maintaining a grasp of what the town of Gilbert wanted the millions of dollars for. Due to this concern, he confirmed that the $7.9 million for the road project is a portion of the bond.

Hendrix explained that he is worried about double- and over-taxation.

“We are already lobbying the taxpayers at the state level, to take taxes at that level to fund this,” Hendrix said. “There’s also an effort being made to pursue Gilbert taxpayers to see if we could tax them again.”

He said that he guesses that they are looking for taxes wherever they can get them, and if they happen to receive the money in more than one place, they will find something else to spend the money on.

“We’re not even to the bond yet and we’re already finding that we’ve been out lobbying the state to essentially double tax people for the same project,” Hendrix said. “If we are successful double taxing and we’ll just find something else to spend their money on.”

Jessica Marlow, the public works director of the town of Gilbert, was asked to elaborate on the bond and the item during the session.

“The bond itself, by getting funding for the Ocotillo Bridge through the state, what we are seeing right now with the construction market is a considerable amount of cost escalation in the industry,” Marlow said.

She explained that the $515 million would likely not be enough to complete all the projects the town of Gilbert planned, because of the added-on costs due to cost escalations.

“So, by getting these additional funds from the state for this particular project, we would be able to offset some of those cost escalations on other projects,” Marlow said.

She further explained that if the town of Gilbert did not need to sell all the bonds, then they would simply not sell them and have the taxpayers pay them back.

“At the end of the day, we complete the projects, and we don’t need to sell that $8 million or $7.5 million in bonds, we just wouldn’t sell it,” Marlow said.

Councilmember Kathy Tilque made it clear that she did not want the council to use their platform to support or not to support a bond issue, but rather look at accepting approved dollars by the state.

“In this particular item, we’re looking at accepting dollars that were approved by the state budget that will be used for this Ocotillo Road improvement,” Tilque said.

Tilque asked what would happen with any extra money if the council voted for the project.

A staff member in the audience responded to Tilque and clearly stated the plans for the funds.

“We would earmark the funds in our account for that project,” he said. “If we ended up not doing the project then I would anticipate we return the funds to the state.”

The council proceeded to take a vote on the Ocotillo Road Bridge Project, which passed unanimously.

