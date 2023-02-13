Stockton, CA

'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents

Chief Stanley McFadden

The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded. 

The public in Stockton has begun questioning if there is a serial killer running amok in their community. While the authorities have also considered such a possibility, they say that there is no evidence to suggest such. They do, however, take notice of the public’s fear of that possibility. The police chief, Stanley McFadden, has become somewhat of a spokesperson concerning this issue. He assured the residents of Stockton that the police are working hard to find out what is going on. He also shared some insight with the people. The attacks seem to have happened either during the night or very early in the morning. The killer(s) would intentionally choose areas with poor visibility and out of sight from any surveillance cameras. They were also choosing victims that were alone at the time. 

“We don’t want anyone to be victimized. We want folks to walk together, to be indoors when they can. Some other similarities are — very dark places where these incidents are happening. And people are by themselves where they’re kind of being — not having that situational awareness that we like for folks to have,” Chief McFadden said.

Chief MacFadden and the Stockton Police Department put out a press release in which they provided even more information. The release stated that they will be assembling a team of detectives, evidence technicians, crime scene analysts, camera room operators, and task force officers on all levels.

As mentioned earlier, the police could not say with any certainty that the murders were committed by one person. They couldn't even definitively state that the murders were committed by multiple people. That was until they were able to match the gun used to a suspect. In October 2022, Wesley Brownlee was charged with the shooting deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, and Lawrence Lopez. He is currently being held without bail.

