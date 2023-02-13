Woman Told Missing Granddaughter Is Just Avoiding Her

JoAnn Stovall Photo by (Mili Mansaray/Kansas City Beacon)

It was at the beginning of the year 2021 when JoAnn Stovall last saw her granddaughter, Samone Jackson. Now, to some, that might not seem like a long time. But to anyone who has dealt with a missing family member, any amount of time can feel like an eternity. Samone Jackson had been close with her grandmother for the majority of her life. When she was just 5 years old, she was practically being raised by Stovall. Upon graduating high school, Samone made the change and moved in with her grandmother officially. When Samone reached her mid-twenties, she moved into an apartment with her boyfriend and 2 roommates. Her grandmother, who helped make the move, remembers that as being the last time he ever saw her.

“He hasn’t seen her for a year,” Stovall said. Stovall also mentioned something unsettling. She remarked that, after Samone had gone missing, her grandfather began receiving text messages from her phone. Someone was obviously using it and posing as Samone in an attempt to prevent any sort of investigation from happening. According to Stovall however, Samone’s grandfather was not fooled by this for a second. “he can tell immediately it wasn’t Samone because of the way she texts,” Stovall said.

As is customary with families facing the reality of a missing loved one, speaking with the people close to them is used as a way of gathering information as to what may have happened. In this case, though, that was a difficult task, to say the least. Samone’s boyfriend is still living in the apartment that they had moved into together. Strangely, he has prevented Samone’s family from being able to make any sort of direct contact with him. Stovall has gone to the police for help in finding her granddaughter but has not found their involvement to be helpful. You would think that a significant other would want to be there for the family — especially if they’re also invested in figuring out what happened. It would seem that this wasn’t the case. And that wouldn’t be the only area where help was hard to come by.

Once Stovall was able to get in contact with the local authorities, the police contacted Samone’s boyfriend. During their conversation with him, they were told that the couple had broken up. For that reason, expressed that he didn’t want to be in touch with Samone’s family. Oddly enough though, the police said that they were of the belief that Samone was fine.

“They said she’s OK. And so I don’t think that they filed the missing report. It’s like they closed the books on her because they said she’s OK,” Stovall said.

The police told her that they are under no obligation to disclose the location of an adult. They also said that they are not obligated to return an adult to a residence just because they were asked to by their family members. This would give the impression that the police were not only sure that Samone was okay, but that they knew specifically where she was located. Stovall, unfortunately, is the only one not at ease with this information since she has no way of verifying if it is even true. She is still left worrying about the fate of her granddaughter.

Her grandmother believes that she will see her again one day. “I just want her to be found, I want her to be OK. It’s OK if she doesn’t want to be bothered with us, but I love her.”