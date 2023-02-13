Woman Told Missing Granddaughter Is Just Avoiding Her

MC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqSVc_0klE3ihi00
JoAnn StovallPhoto by(Mili Mansaray/Kansas City Beacon)

It was at the beginning of the year 2021 when JoAnn Stovall last saw her granddaughter, Samone Jackson. Now, to some, that might not seem like a long time. But to anyone who has dealt with a missing family member, any amount of time can feel like an eternity. Samone Jackson had been close with her grandmother for the majority of her life. When she was just 5 years old, she was practically being raised by Stovall. Upon graduating high school, Samone made the change and moved in with her grandmother officially. When Samone reached her mid-twenties, she moved into an apartment with her boyfriend and 2 roommates. Her grandmother, who helped make the move, remembers that as being the last time he ever saw her.

“He hasn’t seen her for a year,” Stovall said. Stovall also mentioned something unsettling. She remarked that, after Samone had gone missing, her grandfather began receiving text messages from her phone. Someone was obviously using it and posing as Samone in an attempt to prevent any sort of investigation from happening. According to Stovall however, Samone’s grandfather was not fooled by this for a second. “he can tell immediately it wasn’t Samone because of the way she texts,” Stovall said.

As is customary with families facing the reality of a missing loved one, speaking with the people close to them is used as a way of gathering information as to what may have happened. In this case, though, that was a difficult task, to say the least. Samone’s boyfriend is still living in the apartment that they had moved into together. Strangely, he has prevented Samone’s family from being able to make any sort of direct contact with him. Stovall has gone to the police for help in finding her granddaughter but has not found their involvement to be helpful. You would think that a significant other would want to be there for the family — especially if they’re also invested in figuring out what happened. It would seem that this wasn’t the case. And that wouldn’t be the only area where help was hard to come by.

Samone’s grandmother went to the police for help in finding her granddaughter. Sadly, though not uniquely, she remarked that their involvement was not as helpful as they had hoped.

Once Stovall was able to get in contact with the local authorities, the police contacted Samone’s boyfriend. During their conversation with him, they were told that the couple had broken up. For that reason, expressed that he didn’t want to be in touch with Samone’s family. Oddly enough though, the police said that they were of the belief that Samone was fine.

“They said she’s OK. And so I don’t think that they filed the missing report. It’s like they closed the books on her because they said she’s OK,” Stovall said.

The police told her that they are under no obligation to disclose the location of an adult. They also said that they are not obligated to return an adult to a residence just because they were asked to by their family members. This would give the impression that the police were not only sure that Samone was okay, but that they knew specifically where she was located. Stovall, unfortunately, is the only one not at ease with this information since she has no way of verifying if it is even true. She is still left worrying about the fate of her granddaughter.

Her grandmother believes that she will see her again one day. “I just want her to be found, I want her to be OK. It’s OK if she doesn’t want to be bothered with us, but I love her.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# samone jackson missing# samone jackson kansas city# missouri missing black women# missing black women

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing about the Black Plight.

Hicksville, NY
18K followers

More from MC

Scotland Neck, NC

Sex Offender Last Man To See Her Alive

More than a decade ago, a family was met with a tragic event. On February 22, 2010, Jalesa Chantell Reynolds was seen for the last time in her hometown in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

'Friends' Murder Woman, Take Her Son

On March 28, 1989, 22-year-old Monique Rivera took her sons for a walk around their Brooklyn neighborhood. While the family was walking, they came across two women sitting in their car. The woman got out of the car and approached Monique and her sons. They made friendly small talk and asked if they could hold newborn Andre. The meeting concluded with the women inviting Monique and her children to have lunch with them at Mcdonald’s. Monique accepted the invitation.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents

The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.

Read full story
23 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Children Brutally Murdered When Left Home Alone

When it comes to the murders of Yvonne and Bilalian Pickney, not a lot of information has been released to the public. The most information we really have about the murders is the words of detective Glenn Warkentien. The detective says “It was brutal. It was put out as a brutal murder.”

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing

On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.

Read full story
41 comments
Philadelphia, NY

Philadelphia High School Goes Viral With 'Blackface' Video

There has been a serious incident in Philadelphia. So far, at least 2 high school students for a school in Philadelphia are looking at serious consequences after being recorded engaging in a heinous act. The students were recorded on a cell phone spraying black paint on another student’s face while making racist remarks. The video then made its rounds throughout the different social media platforms. This incident occurred just one week into this year's Black History Month.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Is There A Chicago Strangler?

More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.

Read full story
20 comments
Texarkana, TX

Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell

In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.

Read full story
3 comments
Buckeye, AZ

New Details In Arizona Missing Person Case

On June 23, 2021, Daniel Robinson was last seen in Buckeye Arizona. On the day in question, Daniel was at the site where he worked (Daniel worked as a hydrogeologist) and, according to his co-workers, he just suddenly left without saying anything. The following month, on July 19, a rancher made a crucial discovery. The rancher had located Daniel Robinson’s 2017 Jeep Renegade. It was battered and had been rolled onto its passenger side while laying in a ravine.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Students Call For More Black History In NYC Public Schools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK— One of the more recent stories related to education is what has been happening in Florida. It is the sunshine state where AP African American Studies courses have been banned from even being an option for students. In what may just be a coincidence, students in New York City are advocating for just the opposite. The students — along with someone of their parents — are fighting to have more access to black history courses. Some New York City students and parents are demanding more access to Black studies.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.

Read full story
72 comments
Nyack, NY

NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History Month

With February being black history month, schools are looking at an environment in which they are advised to be cognizant of the black communities in their area. That would include their black students. Recently, a middle school in New York has learned how important that is. That school has come under heavy scrutiny for serving what is being referred to as an “inexcusably insensitive” meal for lunch.

Read full story
11 comments

Study Shows Racism Negatively Effects Brains Of Black Children

Throughout the years, racism — specifically structural racism — is constantly being discussed. The conversations become even more potent during black history month. The issues of structural racism include the problems that Black individuals face with regard to economic outcomes, employment, and housing. Throughout time, the issues that individuals face have always focused on the adults. Now, studies are highlighting the harmful effects that structural racism has on a child’s brain development.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

College-Educated Black Women Less Likely To Find Love On Campus

As we have seen over the past couple of years, TikTok has become an important part of the discourse among younger generations. The extremely popular video app had allows everyday people to press record on their phones and send their opinions out into the world. Recently, a video on TikTok has gone viral. While the video does not directly address the topic of dating for black women, it does present a gateway for viewers to start thinking about the realities of dating for those who are a minority. To some, being a college-educated black woman brings upon them a much smaller and more challenging dating pool than their white counterparts.

Read full story
17 comments
Marshall, MN

Teen Vanishes While On The Phone With His Parents

On May 14, 2008, 19-year-old Brandon Victor Swanson left his home to celebrate the end of his first year at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. There were a few local parties that Brandon was able to attend and have a good time at. Brandon’s friends would later recall seeing him there drinking and socializing. At some point after midnight, Brandon left one of the parties and was making the drive home. This route was practically the same route he would take to and from school for the entire year.

Read full story
13 comments
Newport News, VA

Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st Grader

Recently, a horrifying situation in an elementary school has been taking over the airwaves. In Virginia, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner was screaming at her young students to run to safety. The reason that she had to do that is tragic. Zwerner was shot in the chest by one of her students at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story
18 comments
Elmont, NY

Woman With Autism Missing After Leaving Her Sister's Home

Samantha Denise PrimusPhoto by(Sharon Crowley/Fox5 NY) In Long Island, NY, the police are in an intensive search. The Nassau County Police have been searching for a woman with developmental disabilities. The woman went missing in late December. A missing persons report was filed by the family of Samantha Denise Primus on December 23, 2022. Her family says that she was last seen at a home in Elmont, NY at around 3:30 am.

Read full story
5 comments
Courtland, MS

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.

Read full story
206 comments
Fayetteville, NC

She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A Date

Debbie WolfePhoto by(Michael Futch/Fayetteville Observer) This case centers around Debbie Wolfe. Debbie was a nurse who vanished after leaving work one day in December of 1985. Just the day before — Christmas Day — Debbie was celebrating with her family. The next day, she was expected to show up for work at the hospital. Her family became very concerned when she never showed up. John and Jenny Wolfe — Debbie’s parents — went to her home to check on her. They were accompanied by a close friend named Kevin Gorton. Debbie lived in a remote cabin just outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy