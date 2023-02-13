Children Brutally Murdered When Left Home Alone

Yvonne and Bilalian Pickney Photo by (Katie Jeffries/First Coast News)

When it comes to the murders of Yvonne and Bilalian Pickney, not a lot of information has been released to the public. The most information we really have about the murders is the words of detective Glenn Warkentien. The detective says “It was brutal. It was put out as a brutal murder.”

That's just about all the police have released about the murder. The case involves the brutal slayings of 14-year-old Yvonne and 10-year-old Bilalian Pickney. The 2 siblings were killed on July 4, 1987. They were murdered in their Jacksonville Florida home. Now, the police are looking to reopen their still unsolved murder case.

As the police are reopening the case, they are hoping that new leads will come in to help get their murders solved. One of the most interesting aspects of this cold case has been the way in which Florida detectives kept the details of the case from the public. To this day, the way in which Yvonne and Bilalian were killed is still kept a secret. In fact, the report on the murders lists the nature of their injuries as unknown.

The double murder would be investigated for a year before all the leads dried up. The case would then turn cold. In their renewed hope for a resolution in the case, the evidence that was collected back in 1987 is being sent for testing with the now-updated technology.

“When I opened the case file and saw the portraits of the two kids, it tugs at your heartstrings, especially kids. They are defenseless,” detective Warkentien said. “This should have never happened to them. Why a child? So we need to take another look at this through today’s technology, see what we still have that we can submit to our labs and FDLE.”

Betty Pinckney McDuffey is the mother of Yvonne and Bilalian. For decades now, she has had to deal with the sadness and agony that comes with, not only losing her children but having no idea what happened to them altogether. McDuffey is asking for help from the public. She is hoping that even all of these years later, someone will be able to remember something that would point the investigation in the right direction

“I never have given up hope and I still pray that someone comes back and helps me,” McDuffey said. “I need closure, and it would make me and make my son feel better. We need closure because still to this day, I can’t sleep at night.”

On that summer night in 1987, a woman was heard screaming in the street. According to the police report, neighbors heard the screams and phoned the police at around 3:10 am in the morning. When the police arrived at the scene, they immediately checked the house. That is where they found Yvonne and Bilalian dead in their respective bedrooms. Their mother believes that an intruder made their way into the home and murdered her 2 youngest children. A friend of McDuffey told the investigators that he went by the house to visit her, but she didn’t answer the door when he knocked. He went around the house and looked through the window, only to find her asleep in the back bedroom. He continuously tapped on the glass window until McDuffey woke up. As she made her way through the house, she saw that Bilalian was dead in one of the other bedrooms.

Betty Pinckney McDuffey was, of course, interviewed by the investigators. She told them that she had fallen asleep on the living room sofa that night. This was after her children had gone to bed. She would eventually wake up and make her way to the bedroom in the back of the house where she would go to sleep again. She mentions walking past Bilalian’s bedroom and seeing him sound asleep. It is noteworthy that this is Betty’s version of events. The reason for this being noteworthy would be the almost entirely different story that would come out just a couple of months later.

The Times-Union did a story on the murders of Yvonne and Bilalian Pickney on September 6, 1987. In their story, which served as an update on the case, they reveal that the police said McDuffey had actually been out of the home for several hours. She was having a night out with friends. When she returned to her home at 3:00 am, she found that Yvonne and Bilalian had been murdered.

“Usually the 14-year-old would come and open the door,” Warkentien said. “But when the 14-year-old didn’t open the door, the mother, along with a friend, walked to the back and saw the back door was open. She goes in and that’s when she finds the kids.”

McDuffey says now she wishes she had been home back then.

Interestingly enough, McDuffey would indirectly agree with those versions of events. She says, “It makes me feel that if I had stayed home, they would have had to get through me to get to my children,”. It is a little strange that there was no acknowledgment of her initial interview where she says that she was at home the entire night.

The 1987 report of the murders also includes some more information. The report says that McDuffey found one of the windows on a back door had the screen ripped away. There was also nothing taken from the house or even out of place. McDuffey had another son who was 16 years old at the time. Strangely, he was not mentioned in the 1987 report.

In The updated Times-Union story, McDuffey made a very startling claim. She claimed that she told the investigators that a former boyfriend of hers had said he was responsible for the murders of Yvonne and Bilalian. She also claimed that the investigators never pursued clarity about that information after being told about it. A neighbor had also apparently told her that the kid’s murderer was getting revenge against McDuffey for a personal dispute that occurred on an earlier date. It is unknown what that personal dispute may be.

McDuffey would continue to add to the uncertainty. In an interview, she said that she believes she was set up on the night that her children were murdered. It is unclear what she may have meant when she said that.

When looking at the evidence in the case, there was a lot missing back then. There was no DNA testing for blood, skin, or hair samples. That is odd because it appears that some may have been found. There wasn’t even any ballistics testing according to detective Warkentein. For the most part, the investigators have been working with fingerprint evidence from the crime scene. Still, leads were very hard to come by.

“The detectives back then worked on it that year,” detective Warkentien said. “The last report I saw was in 1987, basically a supplement report they had done concluding their investigation up to that point. … The leads just were not there.”

Now Warkentien said he pulled the evidence and paperwork out of the cold case vault and resubmitted it for updated DNA analysis. Detectives have spoken to the mother again, working the case as a fresh investigation. They are also reaching out to residents who may remember something. “We’d like them to reach out to us with whatever they remember,” he said. To this day, the brutal murders of Yvonne and Bilalian Pickney remain unsolved.