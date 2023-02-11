Chicago, IL

Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing

MC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N52p8_0kkD3NMf00
Diamond and Tionda BradleyPhoto by(C.C. Strand/Heavy)

On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.

As Tracey made her way throughout her home looking for her daughters, she would stumble upon one of the few pieces of evidence in this case. There was a note on the back couch in the living room. The note said that 10-year-old Tionda and 3-year-old Diamond had gone to the store and then to a nearby playground. The note itself claimed that it was written by Tionda. That was the first sign of something amiss with this piece of evidence.

Tionda Bradley was only 10 years old when she would have allegedly written that note. Family members that read the note were thrown off by the perfect spelling and advanced grammar used. They felt like it was just a little too advanced for someone Tionda’s age. Also, Tionda was not known to leave her mother a note, to begin with. She usually called her mother when she needed to let her know something while she was at work. To them, it was becoming increasingly likely that Tionda did not write that note. Either that or Tionda did not write that note by herself.

Either way, both Tionda and Diamond were gone. They were missing. They have been missing for more than 20 years at this point. In a refreshingly new approach, the city of Chicago actually took the disappearance of the girls seriously. They launched one of the largest missing persons investigations in the city’s history. They also implemented one of the largest searches for the 2 girls that spread throughout the country as a whole. Sadly though, there was still no sign of the missing girls.

“We’re still in limbo. Nobody has said anything. Nobody has been arrested. Nothing. But the girls are still gone.” the girls’ great-aunt Sheliah Bradley Smith said in an interview.

Sheliah Bradley Smith has been the most outspoken member of the family since the girls had gone missing. She has also taken the initiative to find different ways of getting the word out there about her missing nieces. She created and manages several Facebook accounts, including MissingDiamondandTiondaBradley and Help Find Tionda and Diamond Bradley, in an effort to find answers about what happened to them.

It was not too long ago that the city of Chicago experienced the 20th anniversary and Tionda and Diamond’s disappearance. To mark this horrifying milestone, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released computer-generated, new-age-progression photos of what they might look like today. Tionda would now be 30 years old and Diamond would be 23.

“It’s hard to think of those girls as adults,” Sheliah said. “But that’s who we’re looking for now. We’re not looking for children. We’re looking for adults — or remains.” she says. The Bradleys and their extended family have been living throughout the past 2 decades looking for the girls. They have been searching for clues, following up on leads, posting fliers to get the word out, and holding community events. Their hope for finding the girls has remained strong this entire time.

When Diamond and Tionda had initially disappeared, just a couple of days after the 4th of July in 2001, the girls were living with their mother, Tracey, and 2 older sisters, Victoria and Rita. They were living in the Lake Grove Village Apartments complex on the south side of Chicago. The girls were fortunately surrounded by family as they were growing up there. Several family members were living in the area and would help Tracey out by looking after them when she had to work. Tionda and Diamond would split their time between their mother's apartment and their grandmother's apartment which was a public housing project in Bronzeville.

The Chicago Police Department and FBI conducted an extensive search and investigation in this case. The investigation found that, on the morning of July 6, 2001, Tracey Bradley had left for work at 6:00 am that morning. Before she left, she gave Tionda and Diamond very direct and strict instructions to never open the door for anyone. The girls were left at home by themselves since their 2 older sisters had gone to their grandmother’s house the night before. Tracey returned home at 11:00 am and found her apartment empty. All that she could find was a note that said the girls had gone to the store and a nearby playground. Sheliah believes that Tionda did actually write the note, but that she had help from someone who had made their way into the apartment. “The person who took the girls was right there beside her — telling her exactly what to write,” Sheliah said. “She was being coached.”

There may have actually been some truth to the note, though. Classmates said they saw Tionda and Diamond at the nearby Doolittle Elementary School playground that morning, according to family. They believe that the girls slipped out that morning, but returned home once the other children headed in for the start of summer school.

Then, according to family members, Tionda left a voicemail on her mother’s cellphone around 8:17 a.m. She was asking if she had permission to let a man in. Tionda used a first name in the message that both Tracey’s boyfriend and their neighbor shared. The girls, however, regularly called the neighbor by a nickname instead, which would put the suspicion on “the man” being Tracey’s boyfriend.

Members of the family have alleged that the Chicago Police Department accidentally deleted the voicemail from the cellphone when they brought it down to the station. The police department, however, claims that they never heard the voicemail and couldn’t confirm that an officer had deleted it.

The boyfriend confirmed that he took Tracey to work that morning, but denied showing up at the apartment later when the girls allegedly called their mom to say someone was at the door.

A historically massive search would ensue following the girls’ disappearance. Hundreds of Chicago police, federal law enforcement officers, and civilian volunteers spent days and weeks searching the streets, sewers, abandoned factories, and buildings. They also interviewed dozens of people and questioned nearly 100 registered sex offenders. Unfortunately, there was little to no success coming from their efforts,

The Chicago Police Department is the lead agency in the case of Tionda and Diamond. The police department is being assisted by the FBI in their search. Deputy Director Tom Ahern of Chicago PD’s News Affairs department released a statement saying that the investigation remains open and that investigators continue to follow up on tips when they’re received. Unfortunately, He added in the statement that there are no new leads in the case.

The girls’ family strongly believes that they were taken by somebody they knew and who had access to them. To this day, Tionda and Diamond Bradley are still missing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# diamond tionda bradley# diamond tionda bradley missing# diamond tionda bradley chicago# missing black children

Comments / 41

Published by

Writing about the Black Plight.

Hicksville, NY
18K followers

More from MC

Scotland Neck, NC

Sex Offender Last Man To See Her Alive

More than a decade ago, a family was met with a tragic event. On February 22, 2010, Jalesa Chantell Reynolds was seen for the last time in her hometown in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

'Friends' Murder Woman, Take Her Son

On March 28, 1989, 22-year-old Monique Rivera took her sons for a walk around their Brooklyn neighborhood. While the family was walking, they came across two women sitting in their car. The woman got out of the car and approached Monique and her sons. They made friendly small talk and asked if they could hold newborn Andre. The meeting concluded with the women inviting Monique and her children to have lunch with them at Mcdonald’s. Monique accepted the invitation.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

'Be Careful Out At Night' Stockton Police Chief Warned Residents

The police in Stockton, California are beginning to notice a concerning trend. This trend is concerning a relatively recent uptick in crime in the area. Now, they are urging residents to practice caution when they go outside. This is after the officers working together noticed a pattern in the way the attacks unfolded.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman Told Missing Granddaughter Is Just Avoiding Her

It was at the beginning of the year 2021 when JoAnn Stovall last saw her granddaughter, Samone Jackson. Now, to some, that might not seem like a long time. But to anyone who has dealt with a missing family member, any amount of time can feel like an eternity. Samone Jackson had been close with her grandmother for the majority of her life. When she was just 5 years old, she was practically being raised by Stovall. Upon graduating high school, Samone made the change and moved in with her grandmother officially. When Samone reached her mid-twenties, she moved into an apartment with her boyfriend and 2 roommates. Her grandmother, who helped make the move, remembers that as being the last time he ever saw her.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Children Brutally Murdered When Left Home Alone

When it comes to the murders of Yvonne and Bilalian Pickney, not a lot of information has been released to the public. The most information we really have about the murders is the words of detective Glenn Warkentien. The detective says “It was brutal. It was put out as a brutal murder.”

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, NY

Philadelphia High School Goes Viral With 'Blackface' Video

There has been a serious incident in Philadelphia. So far, at least 2 high school students for a school in Philadelphia are looking at serious consequences after being recorded engaging in a heinous act. The students were recorded on a cell phone spraying black paint on another student’s face while making racist remarks. The video then made its rounds throughout the different social media platforms. This incident occurred just one week into this year's Black History Month.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Is There A Chicago Strangler?

More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.

Read full story
20 comments
Texarkana, TX

Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell

In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.

Read full story
3 comments
Buckeye, AZ

New Details In Arizona Missing Person Case

On June 23, 2021, Daniel Robinson was last seen in Buckeye Arizona. On the day in question, Daniel was at the site where he worked (Daniel worked as a hydrogeologist) and, according to his co-workers, he just suddenly left without saying anything. The following month, on July 19, a rancher made a crucial discovery. The rancher had located Daniel Robinson’s 2017 Jeep Renegade. It was battered and had been rolled onto its passenger side while laying in a ravine.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Students Call For More Black History In NYC Public Schools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK— One of the more recent stories related to education is what has been happening in Florida. It is the sunshine state where AP African American Studies courses have been banned from even being an option for students. In what may just be a coincidence, students in New York City are advocating for just the opposite. The students — along with someone of their parents — are fighting to have more access to black history courses. Some New York City students and parents are demanding more access to Black studies.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.

Read full story
75 comments
Nyack, NY

NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History Month

With February being black history month, schools are looking at an environment in which they are advised to be cognizant of the black communities in their area. That would include their black students. Recently, a middle school in New York has learned how important that is. That school has come under heavy scrutiny for serving what is being referred to as an “inexcusably insensitive” meal for lunch.

Read full story
11 comments

Study Shows Racism Negatively Effects Brains Of Black Children

Throughout the years, racism — specifically structural racism — is constantly being discussed. The conversations become even more potent during black history month. The issues of structural racism include the problems that Black individuals face with regard to economic outcomes, employment, and housing. Throughout time, the issues that individuals face have always focused on the adults. Now, studies are highlighting the harmful effects that structural racism has on a child’s brain development.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

College-Educated Black Women Less Likely To Find Love On Campus

As we have seen over the past couple of years, TikTok has become an important part of the discourse among younger generations. The extremely popular video app had allows everyday people to press record on their phones and send their opinions out into the world. Recently, a video on TikTok has gone viral. While the video does not directly address the topic of dating for black women, it does present a gateway for viewers to start thinking about the realities of dating for those who are a minority. To some, being a college-educated black woman brings upon them a much smaller and more challenging dating pool than their white counterparts.

Read full story
17 comments
Marshall, MN

Teen Vanishes While On The Phone With His Parents

On May 14, 2008, 19-year-old Brandon Victor Swanson left his home to celebrate the end of his first year at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. There were a few local parties that Brandon was able to attend and have a good time at. Brandon’s friends would later recall seeing him there drinking and socializing. At some point after midnight, Brandon left one of the parties and was making the drive home. This route was practically the same route he would take to and from school for the entire year.

Read full story
13 comments
Newport News, VA

Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st Grader

Recently, a horrifying situation in an elementary school has been taking over the airwaves. In Virginia, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner was screaming at her young students to run to safety. The reason that she had to do that is tragic. Zwerner was shot in the chest by one of her students at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story
18 comments
Elmont, NY

Woman With Autism Missing After Leaving Her Sister's Home

Samantha Denise PrimusPhoto by(Sharon Crowley/Fox5 NY) In Long Island, NY, the police are in an intensive search. The Nassau County Police have been searching for a woman with developmental disabilities. The woman went missing in late December. A missing persons report was filed by the family of Samantha Denise Primus on December 23, 2022. Her family says that she was last seen at a home in Elmont, NY at around 3:30 am.

Read full story
5 comments
Courtland, MS

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.

Read full story
206 comments
Fayetteville, NC

She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A Date

Debbie WolfePhoto by(Michael Futch/Fayetteville Observer) This case centers around Debbie Wolfe. Debbie was a nurse who vanished after leaving work one day in December of 1985. Just the day before — Christmas Day — Debbie was celebrating with her family. The next day, she was expected to show up for work at the hospital. Her family became very concerned when she never showed up. John and Jenny Wolfe — Debbie’s parents — went to her home to check on her. They were accompanied by a close friend named Kevin Gorton. Debbie lived in a remote cabin just outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy