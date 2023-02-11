Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing

Diamond and Tionda Bradley Photo by (C.C. Strand/Heavy)

On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.

As Tracey made her way throughout her home looking for her daughters, she would stumble upon one of the few pieces of evidence in this case. There was a note on the back couch in the living room. The note said that 10-year-old Tionda and 3-year-old Diamond had gone to the store and then to a nearby playground. The note itself claimed that it was written by Tionda. That was the first sign of something amiss with this piece of evidence.

Tionda Bradley was only 10 years old when she would have allegedly written that note. Family members that read the note were thrown off by the perfect spelling and advanced grammar used. They felt like it was just a little too advanced for someone Tionda’s age. Also, Tionda was not known to leave her mother a note, to begin with. She usually called her mother when she needed to let her know something while she was at work. To them, it was becoming increasingly likely that Tionda did not write that note. Either that or Tionda did not write that note by herself.

Either way, both Tionda and Diamond were gone. They were missing. They have been missing for more than 20 years at this point. In a refreshingly new approach, the city of Chicago actually took the disappearance of the girls seriously. They launched one of the largest missing persons investigations in the city’s history. They also implemented one of the largest searches for the 2 girls that spread throughout the country as a whole. Sadly though, there was still no sign of the missing girls.

“We’re still in limbo. Nobody has said anything. Nobody has been arrested. Nothing. But the girls are still gone.” the girls’ great-aunt Sheliah Bradley Smith said in an interview.

Sheliah Bradley Smith has been the most outspoken member of the family since the girls had gone missing. She has also taken the initiative to find different ways of getting the word out there about her missing nieces. She created and manages several Facebook accounts, including MissingDiamondandTiondaBradley and Help Find Tionda and Diamond Bradley, in an effort to find answers about what happened to them.

It was not too long ago that the city of Chicago experienced the 20th anniversary and Tionda and Diamond’s disappearance. To mark this horrifying milestone, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released computer-generated, new-age-progression photos of what they might look like today. Tionda would now be 30 years old and Diamond would be 23.

“It’s hard to think of those girls as adults,” Sheliah said. “But that’s who we’re looking for now. We’re not looking for children. We’re looking for adults — or remains.” she says. The Bradleys and their extended family have been living throughout the past 2 decades looking for the girls. They have been searching for clues, following up on leads, posting fliers to get the word out, and holding community events. Their hope for finding the girls has remained strong this entire time.

When Diamond and Tionda had initially disappeared, just a couple of days after the 4th of July in 2001, the girls were living with their mother, Tracey, and 2 older sisters, Victoria and Rita. They were living in the Lake Grove Village Apartments complex on the south side of Chicago. The girls were fortunately surrounded by family as they were growing up there. Several family members were living in the area and would help Tracey out by looking after them when she had to work. Tionda and Diamond would split their time between their mother's apartment and their grandmother's apartment which was a public housing project in Bronzeville.

The Chicago Police Department and FBI conducted an extensive search and investigation in this case. The investigation found that, on the morning of July 6, 2001, Tracey Bradley had left for work at 6:00 am that morning. Before she left, she gave Tionda and Diamond very direct and strict instructions to never open the door for anyone. The girls were left at home by themselves since their 2 older sisters had gone to their grandmother’s house the night before. Tracey returned home at 11:00 am and found her apartment empty. All that she could find was a note that said the girls had gone to the store and a nearby playground. Sheliah believes that Tionda did actually write the note, but that she had help from someone who had made their way into the apartment. “The person who took the girls was right there beside her — telling her exactly what to write,” Sheliah said. “She was being coached.”

There may have actually been some truth to the note, though. Classmates said they saw Tionda and Diamond at the nearby Doolittle Elementary School playground that morning, according to family. They believe that the girls slipped out that morning, but returned home once the other children headed in for the start of summer school.

Then, according to family members, Tionda left a voicemail on her mother’s cellphone around 8:17 a.m. She was asking if she had permission to let a man in. Tionda used a first name in the message that both Tracey’s boyfriend and their neighbor shared. The girls, however, regularly called the neighbor by a nickname instead, which would put the suspicion on “the man” being Tracey’s boyfriend.

Members of the family have alleged that the Chicago Police Department accidentally deleted the voicemail from the cellphone when they brought it down to the station. The police department, however, claims that they never heard the voicemail and couldn’t confirm that an officer had deleted it.

The boyfriend confirmed that he took Tracey to work that morning, but denied showing up at the apartment later when the girls allegedly called their mom to say someone was at the door.

A historically massive search would ensue following the girls’ disappearance. Hundreds of Chicago police, federal law enforcement officers, and civilian volunteers spent days and weeks searching the streets, sewers, abandoned factories, and buildings. They also interviewed dozens of people and questioned nearly 100 registered sex offenders. Unfortunately, there was little to no success coming from their efforts,

The Chicago Police Department is the lead agency in the case of Tionda and Diamond. The police department is being assisted by the FBI in their search. Deputy Director Tom Ahern of Chicago PD’s News Affairs department released a statement saying that the investigation remains open and that investigators continue to follow up on tips when they’re received. Unfortunately, He added in the statement that there are no new leads in the case.

The girls’ family strongly believes that they were taken by somebody they knew and who had access to them. To this day, Tionda and Diamond Bradley are still missing.