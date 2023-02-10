Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.

It is because it is just too expensive.

New York City’s black population has seen a pretty startling decline over the past 20 years. Over that time, nearly 200,000 people have left New York City in search of a more affordable area. That decline is only larger when you look at younger New York City residents. The amount of Black teenagers and children living in the city has fallen by nearly 20 percent between the years 2010–2020. That decline has also shown no signs of slowing down. According to the school enrollment data, Black children have made up the largest ethnic group of lost enrollment among the New York City Department of Education schools.

The families interviewed did give several factors for why they wanted to leave the city. Those factors included the quality of the education their kids were receiving, the tight living spaces that urban areas provide, and wanting to live closer to family members who were not in the city. Among those reasons, however, one always stood out as the biggest factor. That factor was that the cost of raising a family in New York City has just become too much.

Black families need to be more cognizant of the foundation they are building while raising their children. This is especially important during a time in which black wealth is significantly lower than most other demographics. For that reason, those families are looking to branch out and find opportunities to earn more money, get more for that money, and build generational wealth. This change in demographic could bring about a very concerning future for New York City. For example, black workers have made up the majority of nurses in New York City. Should that number dwindle, it could cause a labor shortage in that very important role.

Famous filmmaker Spike Lee weighed in on the issue. He is also concerned that the city is becoming far too expensive and that it will push out families of color. “It’s really sad because the reality is New York City is not affordable anymore,”

Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to implement significant changes that would make the city more affordable, especially for families of color.