NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History Month

With February being black history month, schools are looking at an environment in which they are advised to be cognizant of the black communities in their area. That would include their black students. Recently, a middle school in New York has learned how important that is. That school has come under heavy scrutiny for serving what is being referred to as an “inexcusably insensitive” meal for lunch.

This all occurred right at the start of Black History Month.

The team of administrators from the middle school in Nyack explained what about the meal that was served to the students was so insensitive. The middle school students were served chicken and waffles as the main meal, along with watermelon for dessert. The day of this specific meal — which was not one that was usually served at the school — was February 1st.

Oddly, that meal wasn’t even on the lunch menu sent home to the homes of the students at the beginning of the school year. The lunch scheduled for that day was Philly cheese steak with broccoli and fresh fruit. According to the middle school’s principal, the food vendor is at fault for this mixup. In an apology that was issued, the principal explained that the vendor had given them a meal that deviated from what they had scheduled for that day.

“The offering of chicken & waffles as an entree with watermelon as a dessert on the first day of Black History Month was inexcusably insensitive and reflected a lack of understanding of our district’s vision to address racial bias,” David Johnson — the school’s principal — said.

“Yesterday’s lunch menu should have consisted of Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. I am disappointed that Aramark would serve items that differed from the published monthly menu. Especially items that reinforce negative stereotypes concerning the African-American Community.”

In an interesting turn of events, this would not be the first time that the food vendor made a mistake like this. Aramark, the food vendor in question, had an incident with New York University back in 2018. The college students were served collard greens, cornbread, Kool-Aid, and water that was flavored like watermelon. This also occurred during black history month and was also a meal that they had not usually served. There was also yet another incident with Aramark. Back in 2011, they served chicken and waffles to the University of California students on Martin Luther King Day.

Aramark has issued a statement addressing the incident.

“We have apologized for our mistake, are working to determine how it happened and make sure it never happens again,” the statement read. “Our team at that school should have been more thoughtful in its service.”