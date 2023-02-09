College-Educated Black Women Less Likely To Find Love On Campus

Photo by(Godisable Jacob/Pexels)

As we have seen over the past couple of years, TikTok has become an important part of the discourse among younger generations. The extremely popular video app had allows everyday people to press record on their phones and send their opinions out into the world. Recently, a video on TikTok has gone viral. While the video does not directly address the topic of dating for black women, it does present a gateway for viewers to start thinking about the realities of dating for those who are a minority. To some, being a college-educated black woman brings upon them a much smaller and more challenging dating pool than their white counterparts.

In the viral TikTok video, white women recorded themselves to show off their engagement rings. Their videos all took place at their college graduation ceremonies - which is apparently a tradition that is found at several colleges in the southern United States. This is - cleverly - known as “ring by spring”. Black women were not on the receiving end of such a tradition (even if they were also attending college in those same areas). According to studies done on the issue, black women were 53 percent less likely to marry a college-educated man than white women.

Many believe that the reason for this falls on the beauty standards of Western society, as well as the many stereotypes plaguing black women throughout the country.

This is reportedly difficult for young black women. Seeing as how they are college-educated, they would like to marry someone who is at the same level of education at least. The issue that black women run into when pursuing a potential spouse is that black women are the least likely to date out of their race. To further explain, just 16 percent of black men between the ages of 25 and 35 have a bachelor's degree. That is a much lower number compared to the 23% of black women who have a bachelor's degree.

It would seem that, for that reason, black women have chosen to focus on their own financial success instead of marrying right out of college. Anjerrika Bean, the assistant director of Howard University’s Center for Women, Gender and Global Leadership says “Securing a spouse isn’t the ultimate agenda for us. That doesn’t mean we aren’t interested in it, but it isn’t the reason we are choosing to further our education at said institution.”

It is important to note that just because black women in higher education aren’t getting married, it does not mean that they are not forming intimate relationships.

