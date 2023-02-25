Donnie Pips, A Master Trader, is Set to Lead A Free In-Person Forex Trading Seminar in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Photo by Marilyn Bryant Tucker

The Seminar, Which Is Open for Both Beginners and Advanced Traders, Will Be Organized by Forex Trading Apprentices Lamar Blakney and Marilyn Bryant Tucker, Held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Station Square, 301 South Church St., Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804.

Rocky Mount, North Carolina, February 24, 2023– Donnie Pips, a Master Forex Trader and Entrepreneur, is set to lead a free in-person Seminar on Forex Trading for both beginners and advanced traders, held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, 12: 00 PM, at Station Square, 301 South Church St., Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804. The seminar will cover a range of topics related to the forex market to allow attendees to improve their financial literacy. It will also be a great opportunity for individuals who want to become skillful traders and learn how to trade with confidence, precision, and strategy.

The attendees will be able to ask questions about the basics and fundamentals of the Forex market and day trading from Donnie Pips.

The Forex (FX) is a Trillion-Dollar, world’s largest liquid market that works 24 hours a day, five days a week (except holidays). People can also do day trading in the Forex in which currencies are purchased and sold on the same market day.

The seminar will be held under the umbrella of the Forex Education Platform. This platform helps people learn trading & investing in the comfort of their homes through online classes, courses, recorded lessons, and hands-on, one-on-one mentorship. Forex Education Platform trades live with Step-By-Step commentary via Zoom from a master trader.

"Donnie Pips is a highly experienced trader in the Forex market, and we're excited to have him lead this seminar," said Marilyn Bryant Tucker (the co-organizer of the seminar). " His expertise and professional approach to Forex trading has helped many traders achieve success, and we believe that participants of this seminar will benefit greatly from his insights," said Lamar Blakney (the co-organizer of the seminar).

Donnie Pips is immensely excited to lead this seminar. While giving a message for the beginners and advanced traders who are going to participate in the seminar, he was quoted as saying:

“I strongly believe that everyone has the potential to become a successful Forex trader. They only need the right guidance, support, and financial literacy to succeed in the market. Success in Forex trading comes from hard work and dedication. As a trader, you need to have a strategy and constantly analyze the market. I am extremely thankful to the organizers who provided me the opportunity to lead the course of a seminar that many beginners and advanced traders will attend.”

The core purpose of organizing this Forex Trading Free Informational seminar is to help everyone who wants to maximize their earning, build a rock-solid financial portfolio, and leave behind a legacy for future generations. The seminar will be specially focused on improving the participants' financial literacy. The attendees will be able to participate in in-depth discussions and develop personal connections.

The seminar will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 12: 00 PM, at Station Square, 301 South Church St., Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804. Seats are limited and filling up fast, so interested individuals are encouraged to register soon to secure their spot.

This event is FREE.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-in-person-forex-trading-event-for-beginners-and-advanced-traders-tickets-557219306947

About Donnie Pips

Donnie Pips is a renowned master forex trader with 10 years of trading experience out of Miami Florida. He has helped numerous traders improve their trading skills and achieve success in the forex market. Donnie also holds a vast trading network consists of 150 people, a number that is growing consistently.

Media Contact

Company Name: MBT Marketing Solutions & Associates

Contact Person: Marilyn Bryant Tucker– Owner

Phone: 919.345.2892

Email: info@mbtstrategies .com

Website: www.mbtstrategies.com