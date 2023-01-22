Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC

The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.

Wake Forest, North Carolina, January 22, 2023 – This year, the Valentine’s Day celebration will start with the classic live performance from Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett, Dog Star Chaos Go-go Band, Steve Garrison, Southern Soul Artist AG Thomas, Lowkey Kountry, and Cocoa Man. Five Star Productions presents “Pre Valentine’s Day Concert,” starring Howard Hewett, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, 8:00 PM, at the Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587. The concert will be hosted by Foxy 107’s Karen Clark and will feature music by DJ SupaMarlanYo.

Howard Hewett is a singer and songwriter. Photo by Legacy’s

Howard Hewett is a singer and songwriter. A native of Akron, Ohio, Hewett started out as the lead singer of the R&B vocal group Shalamar before breaking out with a solo career, releasing two top-ten R&B soul singles, “I Commit to Love” and “I’m for Real” in the 1980s.

“While love is in the air on Valentine’s Day, music is one of the things that can set the mood. This concert is going to be a perfect place for music lovers to kick start their Valentin’s celebration with soulful R&B Music,” said the owner of Five Star Production. “Come out for an entertaining night adorned with a melodious live performance from R&B great Howard Hewett."

The audience will also enjoy delicious foods and refreshments from Cash Bar. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your Pre-Valentine’s Day more beautiful and exciting. Purchase your ticket to be at this entertaining concert.

Advance tickets will be available for $45, while At the Door tickets can be purchased for $55.

The show will start at 8: 00 PM sharp while the doors will open at 7: 00 PM.

Tickets are available at http://HowardHewettWakeForest.Eventbrite.com. For more information about the concert, call (704) 996-4180.

