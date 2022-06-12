International travelers will no longer need to show negative Coronavirus test before boarding flights to the US

Hannah Mckay

International travelers will no longer need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding flights to the United States, federal health officials announced Friday, ending one of the nation’s last pandemic-related travel requirements.

The requirement will end at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said science and data show the requirement is no longer necessary.

“CDC has determined that travelers have access to tools (e.g., vaccines, therapeutics, and recommended prevention measures) and guidance that allow travelers to make informed choices about the use of pre-departure testing and other prevention measures,” the order read.

The agency said it continues to recommend that individuals test before and after travel and after any known exposure to a person with covid-19.

The CDC will reassess the decision in 90 days and would reinstate the requirement if necessary.

With a busy summer travel season ahead, the United States will stop requiring air travelers arriving in the country to test negative for covid-19 as of June 12. (Video: Reuters)

“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19. Right now, we have life-saving vaccines and widely available treatments — effective against prevalent variants — preventing serious illness and death," Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a statement shortly after the order requiring pre-departure testing was rescinded. “The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind and will not hesitate to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement, if needed later.”

Travelers who are not U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, lawful permanent residents or traveling to the United States on an immigrant visa must still show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg characterized CDC’s decision as “welcome news," and said over the next 48 hours and beyond, USDOT would “assist to ensure a smooth transition for travelers and airlines alike.”

The Biden administration in April dropped its requirement that people wear masks on airplanes, buses and in other public transportation settings after a federal judge ruled the CDC overstepped its authority by putting the mandate in place. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida is being appealed.

When the Biden administration dropped enforcement of the mask mandate, the travel industry hoped the administration would also end the requirement that people flying to the United States show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding their flights. Instead, it remained in place.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2022/06/10/covid-testing-requirement-ends/?itid=hp_pandemic