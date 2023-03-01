Homeless Man prepared final bed for his beloved dog before dying in a cold night

Photo by MART PRODUCTION

A homeless man, named Jonathan Ellerington, passed away in front of a Costa coffee shop one cold night. Before his passing, he created a bed for his beloved dog, Teddy. Jonathan and his dog were familiar to the people in Hull city centre, where they would interact with shoppers and workers.

CCTV footage revealed Jonathan collapsing and becoming unresponsive a few days before Christmas. Numerous individuals tried to check on him, and some even provided food, but he was later discovered lifeless on the pavement the following morning.

The inquest into his death revealed that Jonathan had a home in Gipsyville, where he lived with his partner, and was attempting to overcome his drug addiction to reconnect with his daughter. Despite this, he occasionally slept on the streets with Teddy in the city centre.

After Jon Ellerington's death on December 18, 2022, a post-mortem examination discovered that he had dangerous levels of heroin, along with methadone, painkillers, and sedatives in his system, which affected his breathing and slowed his heart. Jon's sister described him as a "loveable guy" and mentioned that he had tried to quit drugs several times, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Jon had previously managed to quit drugs for two years so he could stay in touch with his daughter and even secured employment during that time. He came from a large family with seven siblings, and his sister believed that a traumatic experience he had in secondary school may have contributed to his addiction.

Jon had previously managed to quit drugs for two years so he could stay in touch with his daughter and even secured employment during that time. He came from a large family with seven siblings, and his sister believed that a traumatic experience he had in secondary school may have contributed to his addiction. Despite having a caring partner and supportive family, people often assumed Jon was homeless due to his presence in the city centre and sleeping on the streets, and he never corrected them.

After Jon's death, Hull Live reported that a concerned passer-by attempted to find shelter for him a few days prior to his passing due to the cold weather. Sophia Jama tried to help Jon find accommodation after he informed her that he had been sleeping rough near the Anlaby Road flyover. However, when she reached out to Hull City Council and homeless charity Emmaus, she was told that there was no available accommodation as Jon had his dog Teddy with him.

Following Jon's passing, Hull City Council offered their condolences to his family and emphasized that provisions were available for those who were homeless or at risk of homelessness, including those with pets. Emmaus also released a statement stating that they believed Jon had access to accommodation before his passing.

According to Jon's sister, Jon had a partner whom he had been with for several years and was not homeless. However, he would sometimes end up sleeping on the streets in the city with his dog. The day before his passing, Jon visited his sister, and was not in the best condition, with concerns about his physical and mental health.

Jon had sought help from Renew, a drug and alcohol service, in an attempt to get clean. He was in regular contact with them and claimed to have only taken heroin once in December of the previous year. His drug use in the six months leading up to his passing was minimal, and he denied having any thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

During the inquest, the Costa Cafe worker who discovered Jon on the morning of December 18 testified. Initially, she believed the figure lying outside to be a pile of clothes, but upon returning for a cigarette break, she realized someone was lying there and chose not to disturb them.

Following Jon's death, Humberside Police conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding it. CCTV footage revealed that Jon had an altercation with security staff outside the Royal Hotel on the day before his death. However, there was no evidence of any violence.

On the evening of December 17, CCTV footage captured Jon arriving outside Costa Coffee and setting up a bed for himself and his dog Teddy. At approximately 8:30 pm, he appeared to lose consciousness and slump over. Several people approached him over the next few hours to check on him and interact with his dog, but nobody was hostile or violent toward him. Two men even left a bag of food for him.

Later on, when the Costa worker went out to open up, she noticed Jon had not moved and went over to check on him, only to find that he had passed away.

