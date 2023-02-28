A new bug, which was never seen before in the US, was spotted by Customs officers

Photo by Егор Камелев on Unsplash

US Customs and Border Protection officials have reported the discovery of a “corimelaena palmeri” insect in a shipment of fresh cut flowers. The species, endemic to Mexico, was detected for the first time in the United States during an intensive agricultural inspection in San Diego. The insect was discovered in October, but it wasn't until late January that it was identified as a “corimelaena palmeri”. This marks the first-ever interception of the pest in the US.

The discovery highlights the importance of agricultural inspections at ports of entry and the potential risks of international trade to native species. Customs officers and agricultural specialists work to prevent the introduction of pests and diseases that could pose a threat to US agriculture and the environment. The interception of the “corimelaena palmeri” insect highlights the ongoing need for such measures and the vigilance required to protect against the introduction of invasive species.

The shipment and driver were returned to Mexico after the discovery, demonstrating the importance of cooperation and communication between the US and its trading partners to mitigate the spread of pests and diseases. The detection of this pest underscores the vital role of Customs and Border Protection in safeguarding the nation's agricultural industry and natural resources.

