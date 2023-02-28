Dying baby recovers miraculously after twin sister was placed beside her: The Power of Touch

Photo by Facebook

Human emotions can never be underestimated. We have heard of miracles happening with love confessions, kisses, and even simple touches. The story of twins, Brielle and Kyrie Jackson, is a miracle that affirms that human connections and emotions profoundly influence life.

Brielle and Kyrie were born on October 17, 1995, but were 12 weeks premature and weighed only around 2 pounds each. Doctors right away placed the babies in their respective incubators and monitored them closely. While Kyrie eventually gained weighed, started breathing on her own, and became healthy, Brielle struggled. Three weeks after their birth, Brielle’s heart rate dropped, and her tiny hand was turning blue due to breathing difficulties. It was almost clear that Brielle wouldn’t survive, and their parents saw their daughter lose her life.

A nurse, Gale Kasparian, did something that changed the girls’ fate. She placed Kyrie in Brielle’s incubator. Back then, it was against hospital protocol to do so, fearing the spread of infection, but Kasparian took a risk with the parent’s permission.

As soon as she placed them together, Brielle snuggled up to Kyrie, and Kyrie put her hand around Brielle. Like a miracle, Brielle’s vitals got stronger. Her heart rate increased, and she started breathing on her own. Now, they call it the ‘rescuing hug.’ Popular Photographer Chris Christo happened to be in the hospital at the time and captured the beautiful moment between the sisters in the photo called ‘life-saving hug.’

After the girls were discharged, their parents continued to have them sleep together till they reached five. Now, the twins have grown up and are doing well.

In addition to impacting Brielle’s and Kyrie’s personal lives, the photo changed the medical system. Following this incident, The University of Massachusetts Memorial placed at least 100 premature twins or multiples together. Also, the method of ‘kangaroo care,’ where the baby is placed in skin-to-skin contact with the mother or primary caregiver, is widely practiced.

