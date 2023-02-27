Russell Crowe and girlfriend refused entry at Australian restaurant because of what they were wearing

Photo by Facebook

An Australian restaurant has refused to serve Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, due to their attire not meeting the establishment's dress code. The incident occurred at the Mr Miyagi fusion restaurant in Melbourne, where "smart casual" clothing is required and activewear and flip-flops are prohibited. The couple had just finished playing tennis and were dressed in a Ralph Lauren polo shirt and tennis skirt, respectively. They were turned away by the restaurant staff and subsequently went to another nearby restaurant for lunch. A similar incident had occured with American singer Post Malone where he was denied entry into a rooftop bar in Perth due to his tattoos.

The restaurant, Mr. Miyagi, has a dress code that prohibits work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip-flops) and describes itself as "casual but fancy." Owner Kristian Klein defended the decision to turn away Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, emphasizing that the rules apply to everyone, regardless of their status.

Mr. Miyagi posted their dress code policy on Instagram .

"We treat everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We’ve got a dress code that we push across every level," Klein told The Herald Sun. He also mentioned that he personally wouldn't try to go to a nice restaurant dressed in thongs and shorts.

Klein added that the staff member who refused entry to the Gladiator star did not recognize him, which was an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. The restaurant later updated its dress code policy on Instagram, stating, "Dress smart casual, unless you're Russell Crowe, then wear whatevs."