Real-life story: Jenny, the woman who reincarnated to find her children

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqF6N_0kvzf8Wj00
Jenny Cockell;Photo byFacebook

Jenny Cockell was reserved as a child. She was born in Barnet, Hertfordshire, in 1953 and, from an early age, had recurring dreams of a woman. The woman was plagued by thoughts of making ends meet and her eight children even when she was on her deathbed. The woman, Jenny later realized, was Mary Sutton.

Jenny had these dreams so early that she first spoke of them when she was three. As she grew older, she had clearer dreams of Mary on her deathbed, and young Jenny told her mother about feeling guilty for leaving her eight children when they were still kids.

"I remembered feeling so upset and guilty at leaving the children. There was this sense of wanting to see what had happened to them and make sure they were alright," Jenny shared.

Talking about Mary’s death, Jenny said that after Mary died, she felt her consciousness thrust out of her body and saw her body and the nurse from about 10 feet above the ground until she was sucked backward toward other spirits.

Jenny could recollect Mary’s small cottage with a small vegetable patch near a stream. She also recalls seeing the church Mary visited every Sunday and the village's layout. Most clear of the dreams was that of Mary’s children - their characters and appearances.

Mary had four boys and four girls in total. While her oldest boy was confident and straightforward, her oldest girl was helpful and patient. Her youngest was a girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. Coincidentally, six-year-old Jenny chose a doll with blue eyes and blonde hair and called it Elizabeth - Mary’s youngest child’s name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xviNd_0kvzf8Wj00
Mary Sutton and one of her daughters;Photo byFacebook

And at seven, she drew Mary’s village with streets, houses, and other buildings. At 15, she made bamboo flutes for her friends, which she later learned was similar to something Mary’s children did.

When Jenny turned 35, she decided to find out more about Mary. She attended a series of regression hypnosis sessions, where she revealed a butcher’s shop and a church.

Jenny flew to Ireland and was relieved to know that she wasn’t crazy as she could recognize the village and recollect local places. However, the house was in ruins.

"I noticed things that had changed -- like the builder's yard being replaced by a supermarket and the old jetty being updated to a nice new concrete jetty," Jenny shared.

Later, she learned upon inquiry that Mary’s husband physically harmed her, which was why Jenny felt fear when she thought about the man. After Mary's death, all her kids, except her eldest boy, were shifted to an orphanage.

Jenny had this strong feeling to contact Mary’s children, and she put up an ad in an Irish newspaper. One of Mary’s children, John, approached Jenny, and eventually, she got in touch with Sonny, Mary’s eldest boy.

Sonny and Jenny appeared on a BBC show, “Strange but True,” where they were separately questioned about their memories and established that they matched.

Soon, Jenny got in touch with all of Mary’s kids, some of whom weren’t in contact with each other after they separated during childhood. Over the years, Jenny and Mary’s kids formed a bond.

In 1993, Jenny published a book titled “Yesterday's Children”. Later, she also wrote “Journeys Through Time” and “Living With Past Lives.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Relationships# History# Reincarnation

Comments / 6

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
153K followers

More from Maya Devi

San Diego, CA

A new bug, which was never seen before in the US, was spotted by Customs officers

US Customs and Border Protection officials have reported the discovery of a “corimelaena palmeri” insect in a shipment of fresh cut flowers. The species, endemic to Mexico, was detected for the first time in the United States during an intensive agricultural inspection in San Diego. The insect was discovered in October, but it wasn't until late January that it was identified as a “corimelaena palmeri”. This marks the first-ever interception of the pest in the US.

Read full story
15 comments

A nervous boy faints after he finds himself in the company of hundreds of girls

Anyone who has watched The Big Bang Theory knows how nervous Raj gets when he is with women. That guy couldn’t talk to a woman unless he were drunk! Here’s a boy who took things a step further and fainted when he realized he was surrounded by girls.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane Valley, WA

Accidental Ancestry test of Spokane woman leads to shocking family secret

Tracy Melton had submitted her DNA sample to Ancestry.com with the expectation of gaining insight into her ethnic background. However, a year after her father Rich Melton took the same test and discovered a 45-year-old son he never knew existed, Tracy, experienced her own DNA surprise. She never anticipated discovering a biological father and seven half-siblings whom she had never met. To add to the shock, she learned that her biological father lived only 12 miles away from her home in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Read full story
6 comments

Dying baby recovers miraculously after twin sister was placed beside her: The Power of Touch

Human emotions can never be underestimated. We have heard of miracles happening with love confessions, kisses, and even simple touches. The story of twins, Brielle and Kyrie Jackson, is a miracle that affirms that human connections and emotions profoundly influence life.

Read full story
6 comments

New study shows the reason why Six out of 10 men in the US are single

Gone are those days when being single were tied to loneliness and poor life. Still, the result of a new study regarding single men couldn’t be more concerning. 63% of men under 30 years are electively single, a number that was 51% in 2019. While 61% of single men said they were looking for a serious relationship and/or casual date in 2019, now only half of them say the same. And the reason experts say - s*x**l alone time.

Read full story
22 comments

Man ate a rack of ribs while seated in the middle seat of a plane- Online outrage ensued

Traveling on flights can be inconvenient. From in-flight nail clipping to strangers’ bare feet on armrests, are all reasons why one might feel disgusted on a flight. This week, an issue - which can be any person's nightmare - on a flight caught the internet's eyes.

Read full story
8 comments

Man steps up to give birth after wife's tragic struggle with recurrent miscarriages

Being ‘different’ in a society that discriminates is always confusing. Kim Lee, who was born a girl in Malaysia, also felt confused with how girls had different standards and expectations from boys. While girls were asked to play indoor games, boys played outside, and Lee felt the need to join the boys.

Read full story
37 comments

Russell Crowe and girlfriend refused entry at Australian restaurant because of what they were wearing

An Australian restaurant has refused to serve Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, due to their attire not meeting the establishment's dress code. The incident occurred at the Mr Miyagi fusion restaurant in Melbourne, where "smart casual" clothing is required and activewear and flip-flops are prohibited. The couple had just finished playing tennis and were dressed in a Ralph Lauren polo shirt and tennis skirt, respectively. They were turned away by the restaurant staff and subsequently went to another nearby restaurant for lunch. A similar incident had occured with American singer Post Malone where he was denied entry into a rooftop bar in Perth due to his tattoos.

Read full story
11 comments
Loveland, OH

A black family's home appraisal increased by $92,000 after they removed all traces of their race

Erica Parker found it hard to explain to her six-year-old daughter that, sometimes, people are treated differently for being black or brown-skinned. She had tried to take down their family photos from their lovely house in Loveland, Ohio, discretely, but her daughter caught her in the act and questioned her.

Read full story
23 comments

How did the world's oldest person live for 122 years? Expert who knew her shares reasons.

Jeanne Calment, a French woman, attained an incredible feat by living up to the age of 122, making her the world's oldest person ever recorded. Before her passing, she had a conversation with Jean-Marie Robine, an expert in demography who studies the connection between longevity and health.

Read full story
5 comments
Raleigh, NC

When the cops arrested her husband, the woman realized that her polite husband of 15 years had a secret identity

Bobby Rea Irwin and his wife had been happily married for 15 years and living in Raleigh, North Carolina. One day, their lives would change forever. Federal authorities arrested Bobby Rea Irwin, 55, for violating his probation. The arrest was made by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force. Irwin had been convicted of manslaughter in Phoenix in 1989. Surprisingly, Irwin's wife from Raleigh claims she had no knowledge that her husband was a fugitive for 17 years.

Read full story
20 comments

Newly adopted dog stares at the owner when he sleeps every night. When the owner finds out the reason, he cries.

Adopting from a shelter house is a great way to help a lonely animal lead a better life with a family. Often, these animals have a backstory of personal tragedies, and these can show in their lives after adoption.

Read full story
43 comments

North Sentinel: An Island Untouched by Modern Civilization For 60,000 Years

The death of an American missionary, John Allen Chau, who illegally visited North Sentinel Island, brought global attention to the reclusive inhabitants of this small island, who are among the few remaining "uncontacted" groups in the world. The island's isolation is due in part to its geography, with no natural harbors and surrounded by a shallow reef, and in part to protective laws enforced by the Indian government, as well as the fierce defense of their home and privacy by the islanders themselves. However, despite their uncontacted status, outsiders have visited the island multiple times over the last 200 years, and these encounters have often ended poorly for both sides.

Read full story
1 comments

After his wife of 50 years died, a man discovered a letter she had kept hidden the whole time

Tony Trapani was having a mundane day like any other day when he decided to clean his wife’s filing cabinet. She passed away recently, and Rapids knew he had to live alone from then. It was then he strongly wished for a child, something the couple tried throughout the 50 years of their marriage. Unfortunately, they couldn’t conceive, and his wife eventually died childless, leaving him all alone at 81, or at least that’s what he thought.

Read full story
12 comments

The 'Golden Horse', one of the rarest horses in the world

The Akhal-Teke is an ancient breed of horse that originated in the Central Asian desert and was originally bred for the Turkmen people as a ridden horse. The breed is known for its tremendous stamina, soundness, and speed, and is a national symbol in Turkmenistan, where it is celebrated in April every year. The Akhal-Teke has a glistening coat that typically has a metallic shimmer, which has earned it the nickname “golden horse.”

Read full story
29 comments
Orlando, FL

Florida teacher uses 6th grade black students as 'props' and makes white classmates bow down to them

A teacher in Florida has come under fire after posting a video on TikTok that shows white students bowing down to black students during a Black History Month skit. The video has sparked outrage among parents and families of children at Howard Middle School in Orlando, who feel that the teacher used the students as "political props." In the video, Ethan Hooper's students fan and feed three black classmates before bowing down to them. The video is labeled "P.O.V. A Florida classroom" and "Black History Month, the shortest month of the year."

Read full story
93 comments

A 5th-grader's Math exam question has left the internet baffled after they couldn't solve it. Can you find the answer?

A 5th-grade math question about calculating the number of pages in a book has perplexed a person. The person then shared the question with others by posting it on Reddit and asked students to find the answer.

Read full story
18 comments

Famous TV star from 'A Family by the Ton' who weighed over 845-lb is now under 250lb after extreme weight loss

Casey King, a star from the reality series A Family by the Ton, has undergone a life-changing transformation after bariatric surgery helped him lose nearly 600 pounds. Casey, who is now 38 years old and from Georgia, was featured on the second season of the TLC series in 2019, weighing 711 pounds alongside his three cousins, which gave a combined weight of 2,200 pounds. At his heaviest, Casey weighed 845 pounds and was unable to fit inside a bathtub or shower. Instead, he bathed outside in a large metal trough, while his father waited on him hand and foot.

Read full story
19 comments
East Palestine, OH

Trump serves Big Macs to East Palestine first responders, delivers food and Trump Water to toxic train affected families

'Former US President' Donald Trump recently visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a toxic train derailment had occurred 19 days ago. During his visit, he criticized President Joe Biden and the federal government for their inaction in response to the disaster. Trump brought truckloads of his own branded water, cleaning supplies, and canned food, which he distributed to the affected communities. He also ordered Big Macs for first responders and members of his team at a local McDonald's, handing out signed MAGA hats to customers.

Read full story
89 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy