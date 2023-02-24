Real-life story: Jenny, the woman who reincarnated to find her children

Jenny Cockell; Photo by Facebook

Jenny Cockell was reserved as a child. She was born in Barnet, Hertfordshire, in 1953 and, from an early age, had recurring dreams of a woman. The woman was plagued by thoughts of making ends meet and her eight children even when she was on her deathbed. The woman, Jenny later realized, was Mary Sutton.

Jenny had these dreams so early that she first spoke of them when she was three. As she grew older, she had clearer dreams of Mary on her deathbed, and young Jenny told her mother about feeling guilty for leaving her eight children when they were still kids.

"I remembered feeling so upset and guilty at leaving the children. There was this sense of wanting to see what had happened to them and make sure they were alright," Jenny shared.

Talking about Mary’s death, Jenny said that after Mary died, she felt her consciousness thrust out of her body and saw her body and the nurse from about 10 feet above the ground until she was sucked backward toward other spirits.

Jenny could recollect Mary’s small cottage with a small vegetable patch near a stream. She also recalls seeing the church Mary visited every Sunday and the village's layout. Most clear of the dreams was that of Mary’s children - their characters and appearances.

Mary had four boys and four girls in total. While her oldest boy was confident and straightforward, her oldest girl was helpful and patient. Her youngest was a girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. Coincidentally, six-year-old Jenny chose a doll with blue eyes and blonde hair and called it Elizabeth - Mary’s youngest child’s name.

Mary Sutton and one of her daughters; Photo by Facebook

And at seven, she drew Mary’s village with streets, houses, and other buildings. At 15, she made bamboo flutes for her friends, which she later learned was similar to something Mary’s children did.

When Jenny turned 35, she decided to find out more about Mary. She attended a series of regression hypnosis sessions, where she revealed a butcher’s shop and a church.

Jenny flew to Ireland and was relieved to know that she wasn’t crazy as she could recognize the village and recollect local places. However, the house was in ruins.

"I noticed things that had changed -- like the builder's yard being replaced by a supermarket and the old jetty being updated to a nice new concrete jetty," Jenny shared.

Later, she learned upon inquiry that Mary’s husband physically harmed her, which was why Jenny felt fear when she thought about the man. After Mary's death, all her kids, except her eldest boy, were shifted to an orphanage.

Jenny had this strong feeling to contact Mary’s children, and she put up an ad in an Irish newspaper. One of Mary’s children, John, approached Jenny, and eventually, she got in touch with Sonny, Mary’s eldest boy.

Sonny and Jenny appeared on a BBC show, “Strange but True,” where they were separately questioned about their memories and established that they matched.

Soon, Jenny got in touch with all of Mary’s kids, some of whom weren’t in contact with each other after they separated during childhood. Over the years, Jenny and Mary’s kids formed a bond.

In 1993, Jenny published a book titled “Yesterday's Children”. Later, she also wrote “Journeys Through Time” and “Living With Past Lives.”