Alex Murdaugh Trial: Buster Testifies to Defend Father, Emotional Eye Contact and Alligator head on table goes viral

Photo by Facebook

Buster Murdaugh locks eyes before defending his father, Alex Murdaugh, and recalls the incident where he learned of his mother's and brother's murders. After his emotional testimony, Alex was seen beating his chest with his fist showing solidarity while looking at Buster. In one of the photos submitted by the defence at the court, their table had an alligator head.

During the ongoing trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of the murder of his son and wife, his only surviving son Buster testified to defend his father. Alex smiled proudly at his son as he walked past the defense table.

Aligator's head on table; Photo by Dailymail

Buster Murdaugh locks eyes before defending his father, Alex Murdaugh, and recalls the incident where he learned of his mother's and brother's murders. The 26-year-old explained how Alex informed him on the night of 7th June 2021, to tell him that his mother Maggie and brother Paul had been murdered at their family's hunting estate in South Carolina.

Buster Murdaugh, who was staying with his girlfriend at the time, let the jurors know that his father had sounded odd and had asked if he was sitting down before telling him the tragic news. He fought back tears while describing the events that led to the murder of his mother and brother. After his emotional testimony, Alex was seen beating his chest with his fist showing solidarity while looking at Buster.

During the testimony, the defense team presented new photos of the hunting lodge, one of which was of the living room where an alligator's head was spotted resting on a side table. The courtroom was filled with drama as defense attorney Dick Harpootlian pointed a rifle at prosecutors and said, "tempting," which led to laughter in the courtroom and became an online meme.

A meme of attorney Dick Harpootlian pointing a gun at the prosecution table; Photo by Dailymail

Buster testified that his father was 'destroyed' and was so distraught that he couldn't speak when Buster arrived at Moselle with his girlfriend on the night of the killings. The Murdaughs supported each other after the killings, and Alex watched his son play in a golf tournament in Summerville following Maggie and Paul's funerals. The father and son then went on a vacation with Maggie's parents, his uncle and aunt, and their children 10 days after the murders to Lake Keowee.

Buster also testified that his brother, Paul, was bullied after a drunken boat wreck that lead to the death of 19-year-old Mallory in February 2019. he shared that Maggie was 'consumed' by the hatred from the Hampton community over the accident and avoided the area, preferring to stay at Edisto Beach.

During his testimony, Buster described a seemingly idyllic childhood, split between their different residences. Apparently, Paul was not good at storing guns, and he would leave them around Moselle.

Buster said that he and his girlfriend drove to their estate and arrived in the early hours of the morning after his father called him. He described his father as 'destroyed' and heartbroken, unable to talk, and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when he arrived. The defense team also pointed out the testimony of the family's housekeeper, who found a puddle in the bathroom the next day.

After packing up, Alex, Buster, Brooklynn, and Alex's brother, John Marvin, went to his parents' house in Almeda, to stay for the night.

Alex's eldest son has been attending the trial every day along with his girlfriend. Besides Buster, John Marvin and Alex's other brother, Randy, and his sister, Lynn, are also said to testify for the defense.

Buster began his testimony by describing his childhood, saying that his father and mother devotedly attended his baseball games. He described a seemingly idyllic family life, split between their mansion in Hampton, their sprawling hunting estate at Moselle, and their beach house on Edisto Island. He said he spent a lot of time with Alex's side of the family, grandfather Randolph 'Handsome' Murdaugh, and grandmother Libby, known as 'M,' his uncles Randy, John Marvin, and aunt Lynn Murdaugh Goette. They rented lavish houses for vacations and spent time at the family's river