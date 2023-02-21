A child was so clumsy that he was destined to die. But he cheated death 7 times and gifted humanity a great invention.

Adolfe Sax; Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In 1814, Adolfe Sax, was born to a talented musical instrument maker, Charles-Joseph Sax, and his wife, Marie-Joseph. Charles owned a flourishing musical instrument-making business and was a reputed instrument maker. Like his father, Adolfe was exceptionally gifted and grew up to invent one of the most appreciated musical instruments of all time, the saxophone, later in his life. But, humanity could have easily missed this gift by a hairline because of how prone Adolfe was to accidents.

The boy attracted a myriad of accidents when he was a kid, prompting his neighbors to give him the nickname - little Sax, little ghost. The first accident took place when he was a toddler. The clumsy boy fell from three stories high and hit his head on a stone. Based on the depth of the fall, he was assumed to be dead but woke up later after a short coma.

At the age of three, the boy mistook a glass of dilute sulphuric acid to be milk and drank a glass of the chemical. He even swallowed a pin and, in another event, suffered serious burns after gunpowder exploded beside him. The lucky lad also survived poisoning and asphyxiation three times after being exposed to varnishing items. Another story says that he hit his head against a cobblestone, following which he fell into a river.

His own mother believed he wouldn’t live. She said, “He’s a child condemned to misfortune; he won’t live.”

After miraculously surviving all these accidents, Adolfe started working for his father and mastered the skill. He made alterations to the designs of existing musical instruments and caught the eye of the royals.

At a young age, Adolfe presented nine of his creations to the Belgian Exhibition but was denied the first prize because he was too young. Instead, they gave him a medal for his talent, which he refused, saying he was too old to accept the vermeil.

In 1841, he invented the saxophone, an instrument that changed the course of music and became a part of our lives. Adolfe died at 79 of pneumonia in Paris and was buried in the Sax family vault.

It's depressing that humanity would have had to go without saxophone if Adolfe wasn't lucky enough to cheat death the seven times he met with accidents.

If you like the story of the boy who cheated death to become famous, share it with your friends and family.