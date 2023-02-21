Man with 3 wives says he's a 'trophy husband' who doesn't need to work and claims women still ask to join his family

Photo by Instagram/Screenshot

Nick Davis, a father of two, has garnered significant attention after revealing that he has three wives, April, Jennifer, and Danielle. The group cohabits in the same house, with Nick being the only man in the household. Nick has stated that he does not need to work, as he believes the "queens" in his life should be in control.

Nick's first wife, April, suggested bringing another woman into their relationship after being together for nine years.

"Nick is a lot to handle. Let's just say that... in many ways. Nick is a lot to handle in bed," April shared in an episode of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife.

April knew her husband would be attracted to Jennifer, and it has been working ever since. Last year, Danielle joined the family, and the bubbly 22-year-old was quickly embraced by the group.

Photo by Instagram/Screenshot

April said, "Nick is a lot to handle with his personality. So it's nice to be able to have helping hands." Nick echoed the sentiment, stating that he is "living the dream" during his wedding ceremony with his third wife, Danielle. Following their wedding, Jennifer became pregnant with the group's first child, Vera.

Nick's popularity with women has some men confused, with one saying, "Poor me, being cheated in all my relationships so far, and then there is this guy, with three together, no complaints, and doesn't even work." Another chimed in, "You are living the life, man. I am breaking my back for nothing and no one."

Although the women sleep in the same bed, they each have areas in the house where they can be intimate with Nick. They do not date each other and are only in a intimate relationship with Nick.

Photo by Instagram/Screenshot

Nick's teenage son from a previous relationship has quickly taken up the role of a big brother and loves the baby. Nick stays home caring for the baby while his wives, all working professionals, head to the office daily.

Followers have been asking if the women in Nick's circle have to meet certain criteria.

One woman asked, "If you fell in love with someone who didn’t work full time, would you still accept them into your family? Or is working full time a responsibility you require? Not hating, just genuinely wondering."