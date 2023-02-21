Viral Video of ‘Headless’ Fish Swimming in a Pond stuns and scares the internet

Photo by Youtube

Some animals possess the gift to continue their everyday life despite facing severe injuries like a missing appendage. This property, called regeneration , is usually observed in lizards when their tails are cut off and in starfish as they can grow from a single arm. We, humans, too, have the ability to regenerate. We can live with a part of our liver and grow it back.

A video of such a phenomenon is going viral on social media now and has amassed over 1.7M views on Twitter alone. In the astonishing video, a fish can be seen swimming normally in a pond. The fish is nothing extraordinary except that it doesn’t have a head. It looks like its head was severed off due to some accident. A person can be seen poking the fish at the end of the video as it swims.

This fascinating video bewildered Twitter users; many wondered how the fish was still alive.

A deep thinker asked in the comment section , “Does the mind rule the body, or does the body rule the mind? I don’t know.” While an eager user shared, “That’s what we call mobile sushi.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “That fish has radiation or has a mutation where he doesn’t need a head to function the body parts in his body, or it’s not one of those two, and his brain is not in his head and just somewhere in his body.”

