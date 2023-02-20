Manhattan, NY

A famous man confessed to his wife on his deathbed that "he is white" and had a secret life she was unaware of

Maya Devi

Clarence King;Photo byWikimedia commons

Clarence King was a renowned American geologist, mountaineer, and author in the stunning city of Manhattan. He was a witty man and a leading scientist who had high connections with Henry Adams, the grandson and great-grandson of presidents, and John Hay, Abraham Lincoln’s private secretary, who went on to become the secretary of state.

And when he moved across the Brooklyn Bridge, he took up an entirely different identity of James Todd, a Pullman porter, and would go home to his beautiful wife, Ada, and their four children. In short, he lived a dual life - one as a popular white celebrity and the other as a poor black worker.

He did it all for Ada Copeland, a formerly enslaved person from Georgia, who had no idea about her husband's real identity until he sent her a letter from his deathbed. The duo met when Ada worked as a nurse at a wealthy home in Manhattan and fell in love with James, who was 20 years older than her, in 1888.

To her credit, she didn’t have much to doubt about King’s identity. After the Civil war, once enslaved people were free, many became concerned about recognizing black people when they weren’t enslaved. As a result, they suggested if anyone in a family were black, one would become black.

"If one of your eight great-grandparents is black, you are black, no matter what your skin looks like,” Martha Sandweiss told the media. These laws, which were meant to “fix race,” actually made it fluid and helped a blue-eyed, white-skinned, blonde man like King pass as black even though he had no African ancestry.

So Ada didn’t doubt when James told her he was born in the West Indies and shifted to America only in 1882. Other than the inconvenience of him being present less, Ada had nothing to complain about in their marriage. In fact, her marriage secured her a middle-class life which she wouldn’t have achieved otherwise.

However, the same couldn’t be said about King, who was a bachelor in Manhattan. He wasn’t happy leading a double life as he was always busy ensuring both his lives remained separate and hidden from each other. He didn’t even have a photo of him and Ada together. In fact, he traveled to Cuba at one point in life to get a break from his real life. Unfortunately, he fell sick soon after that with tuberculosis.

The last time Ada saw King, he kissed her goodbye to go to Arizona for treatment. But he couldn’t be saved, and on his deathbed, he confessed his real identity to Ada via a letter. In the letter, he also told her his friend John Gardiner would give her $80,000 that he had left for her.

After his death, Ada received checks from an unknown person every year for 30 years. Since she didn’t hear about the $80,000, she sued John Gardiner, asking for the money. Little did she know she was actually going after John Hay, then his widow, and his son-in-law.

The news made headlines, but Ada lost the case, and the checks also stopped coming.

