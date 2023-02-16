Stranger on Interracial Couple: “I was wondering how disgusting your interracial baby would be."

Photo by Taryn Elliott

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*

A few years ago, I was teasing my beautiful, rich cousin about how life was easy for her because everyone treated her like royalty when she shared something she had experienced.

She was away on a beach date in Florida with her secret boyfriend when this happened. Her boyfriend was keen on getting tanned, so he got a sunbath while my cousin, who is brown-skinned, lay under a beach umbrella.

Her boyfriend noticed that a man was looking at them. He asked the man why he was staring, but the latter ignored him. After a while, my cousin spotted the same man looking at them again, and she deduced he was p*rv**t. They decided to shift and rest somewhere more private.

They happened to pass the man and his group on the way to search for another spot, and her irritated boyfriend asked him again why he was staring and conveyed it made them uncomfortable. My cousin was taken aback and held on to her boyfriend to keep him calm.

By then, the man smiled mockingly and said, “I was wondering how disgusting your interracial baby would be. It’s making me nauseous!” Saying this, the man laughed along with his friends.

My cousin was angry, but she stopped her boyfriend from creating a scene and persuaded him to walk with her.

I have lived in America since I was a child, and although I knew racism existed, I never fathomed it could happen to someone I loved or myself. But after the first experience, I had this innate fear of being considered an outsider even though I was raised here, and that damaged me emotionally in many ways.

I always doubt if the next person I meet will see a ‘brown woman’ and treat me differently. Now, even if something unfair happens to me naturally, I doubt if it’s because I’m brown. In the end, you just feel like a foreigner in your home.

Please share and like my article and follow me for similar stories.

Disclaimer: This article is not for informational or educational purposes and isn't a substitute for individual support.