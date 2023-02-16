Defying all odds: Man "Married his Transgender Girlfriend" who is also from "Different religion" on Valentine's Day

Photo by Irina Iriser

A man married his transgender Girlfriend from a different religion on Valentine's Day despite opposition from his family.

Junaid Khan, a 30-year-old man, married a 32-year-old transgender woman against his parents’ disapproval on Valentine's day. The couple met last year and eventually fell in love, and he proposed to her 15 days ago.

At the time, the bride was working in an NGO that helped transgender people live a normal life. Her colleague revealed to the media that she used to beg for money like many other transgender in the country. But she stopped and joined the NGO to fulfill her dream of giving a better life to transgender people.

Speaking to the media, Junaid Khan revealed that his parents were entirely against marrying her because she is a Hindu and transgender while he is a Mulsim. In India, where this incident occurred, transgender people are treated poorly due to social stigma, lack of awareness, and discrimination. As a result, they’re forced to either beg or sell their bodies to live.

Meanwhile, there are over 1.6M transgender people in the USA. Here, these people are more likely to experience homelessness, unemployment, and mental illness due to discrimination in employment, marriage, medicine, and more.

In fact, transgender people from around the world experience discrimination and therefore live in poverty. They’re usually not accepted in society and face hardships due to that. Additionally, transgender people in some countries experience violence and hostility.

Amidst such injustices, it’s refreshing to see men like Junaid, who defy all odds and marry the love of his life. The couple will have another wedding ceremony according to Muslim customs.

Comment your thoughts below and share this story with your family and friends.