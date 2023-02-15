Grieving Teenager whose Father was Shot Dead shares How They still Dine with Him in a heartbreaking video

Photo by Any Lane from Pexels

A grieving teenager shared with the internet how her family still dines with her father after he was shot dead.

Destiny, an 18-year-old, who goes by @anxiety_destiny4 in TikTok, posted several videos of dad being around the house even though he was tragically murdered a few months back.

Apparently, her mom made a cardboard cutout of him for the dinner table.

In the viral video that amassed over 3.2M views, Destiny is shown staring quizzically at something while sipping on a drink using a straw. The video then shows she was looking at the life-like cardboard cutout of her dad chilling with her on the table. In the voice-over, her dad says ‘hey,’ and she jokingly gives him a side-eye while lip-syncing to a nervous ‘hey.’

“Omg, but I had to watch it a second time to see that he is a cardboard cutout,” wrote a surprised TikTok user.

“Omg, that is terrifying, sad, and hilarious all at the same time. I’m so sorry for your loss, though,” another commented.

“No lie, that pic would freak me out too. Just put a coffee next to him or Redbull,” wrote the teenager’s other supporter.

Apart from this, Destiny has posted other videos talking about her father. In a similar funny video, she finds him eating on the couch in their living room. The video shows her looking at the cutout and the camera repeatedly while a piece of hilarious music plays in the background.

Although these videos were made funny, Destiny shared in a heartbreaking video that she looked forward to her dad celebrating her 18th birthday and graduation in four years with her.

In another video, she recalls that he was a family man and a jokester who loved dancing.

Destiny’s dad, a father of seven, Eddie Sáez, was shot dead on January 4, 2021, at his shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was found in a pool of his blood after being attacked by two armed men. Both of the men were arrested recently.

