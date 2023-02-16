Google Staff, who posted envious videos of Lavish Life in Google, was fired, Sobs in latest heartbreaking video

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash

Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and other tech giants are on a massive layoff spree, terminating thousands of employees in hours. Several laid-off employees were on maternity leave and had served the company for years - which indicates that it was probably random.

Undoubtedly, the lives of these employees and their families have taken a turn, for they have to fetch new jobs befitting their qualifications. Google had recently followed the lead of other Silicon Valley tech companies, although a little late, and terminated 12,000 employees.

An ex-Google employee took matters to the internet and posted a video of ‘a day in my life getting laid off.’ In the 1 minute 30 second TikTok video, she takes viewers through an emotional journey of her finding out she was laid off and coping with the sad news.

The video amassed over 4.8M views and 8K comments!

On the 22nd of January, Nicole Tsai woke up to a strange text message from her boss, asking her to check her email and the news. She was surprised to find an “access denied" message displayed when she tried to log in to her account and “lost access to basically everything” in a day. She sobbed over the phone while talking to her boss, who learned about her lay-off when she told her.

Then, she started getting calls from her colleagues, and she learned that no one was consulted in the decision, and everyone found it out only in the morning.

"There was no consistency around who was let go. It was also not performance-based, so it just felt really random,” she said.

Before the lay-off, Tsai had made TikTok videos on her life in Google, one of which even got over 3M views.

What did other TikTokers say?

Under her latest video about her layoff, she received a lot of support and love from other TikTokers.

“It’s wild to me companies as wealthy as Google does this. At the very least, they should give a two-week notice,” one user wrote.

“Honestly, this is why we don't need to respect companies that don’t give 2 weeks' notice. If they can let you go without a 2-week notice, why should we help?” asked another.

What do you think? Is it unfair that huge companies like Google can’t give even a short notice before layoffs so their employees can adjust to the change and find another job? After all, the very same employees worked for them when they were still needed.