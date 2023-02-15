In 1704, a 7-year-old White Girl kidnaped by Native Americans forgot English and her family and refused to return home

Photo by Sami Aksu

In 1704, Queen Anne declared war against Native Americans and the French for control of North America. When the French and English fought against each other, the Mohawk and Abenaki, Native American tribes, sided with the French.

As a part of the war, the Mohawk raided Deerfield in 1704, killed at least 39 people, and held 112 people captive. Historian John Demos believes that the attack was orchestrated to release Capt. Pierre Maisonnat dit Baptiste, a pirate who fought for the French till the British captured him. The French deduced that to get Baptiste, they’ll have to capture a popular British figure and offer him in exchange for the pirate.

So during the raid, Deerfield’s local pastor John Williams and his family, including his wife, Eunice, and their five children - Samuel (15), Esther (13), Stephen (9), Warham (5), and Eunice (7) - were captured. Back then, John was a popular Puritan minister and wedded to Eunice, who was from a politically strong family. All the captives, including the Williams family, were taken back to New France (Canada) through wild snow, but John’s wife didn’t survive.

Upon reaching New France, William, Esther, Samuel, and Warham, were taken to Montreal and handed over to French authorities. They remained there till further negotiations. Meanwhile, Stephen was with the Abenaki tribe, and Eunice was with the Mohawk tribe. For 14 months, Stephen lived with the Abenaki before he was ransomed and joined his father in Montreal, where they lived in a tiny village. By 1706, all of Williams family were sent back home except Eunice.

When John Williams visited his daughter in Kahnawake before 1706, she begged him to take her with them. But he couldn’t because he wasn’t free yet and asked her to pray and remember her scriptures.

After the Williams family left for their country, a Catholic Mohawk family near Montreal called Kahnawake had lost their daughter to smallpox, and seeing Eunice reminded them of their daughter. So the family adopted Eunice and renamed her A’ongonte after baptizing her a Catholic.

Although John tried to get her released by consulting the French, the Mohawk family had taken her to their heart, and the administration refused to separate them.

In 1707, John Schuyler, a merchant, spotted Eunice and learned that she didn’t want to return home. By the time he found her, she had forgotten English and needed a translator to communicate. He pleaded with her to return home, but she refused to even visit. The next year, her father visited her, and she didn’t even recognize him.

In 1713, she married an Indian, François-Xavier Arosen, and had two daughters and a son. After John, Eunice’s father, died in 1729, her brother Stephen succeeded in persuading her and her husband to stay in Longmeadow with him for four days.