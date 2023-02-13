Two Married Couples who Fell in Love, Live Together and Switch Partners Every Night Now

Married couple Alysia and Tyler Rogers were thrilled to start something physical with their married online friends, Sean and Taya Harless. But they had no idea their relationship would grow to love or that they would travel two hours daily to spend time with each other.

So the Rogers decided to shift along with their children, who were seven and eight at the time, into a new house with the Harless in Oregon. Now they run an Instagram page under the username @polyfamory where they talk about their unusual relationship and call themselves a “closed polyfidelitous quad,” which means they don’t date outside the four.

While elaborating on what they have, they compared the relationship to a square. Alysia is wedded to Tyler, who is dating Taya. And Taya is married to Sean, who is dating Alysia.

When asked how their relationship works, they revealed that the ladies have fixed master bedrooms on the opposite ends of the house while the men switch between rooms every night. When one of them gets jealous, “it’s all hands on deck to support that person,” - they wrote in a post. They added that getting support from four people with different strengths is better when “needs are to be met.”

Due to their unique relationship, many throw accusations at them. They’re often taken to be bad parents for pulling their children into such a relationship. However, the parents vouch that the children enjoy having two more pairs of hands in the house to help them.

Apart from Alyisa and Tyler’s kids, the family grew by two after each woman gave birth to baby boys months apart. They don’t know who the father of the babies is and refuse to conduct DNA tests to avoid jealousy and make everyone feel equal in the family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes.

# Relationships# Poly# Viral# Social Media

Comments / 88

