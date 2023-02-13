Texas baby was born with 'mermaid-like tail' instead of legs

Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

A baby girl born to a Lubbock couple had fused legs similar to that of a mermaid’s tail due to a rare condition called mermaid syndrome. Usually, babies with this defect don’t survive as they wouldn’t have major organs like kidneys or a properly developed spine. However, Blaire Spivey, as the girl was named, beat the odds and is now a five-year-old.

Noelle Spivey, Blaire’s mother, revealed that they found out about the condition at 12 weeks, at her first sonogram, and were told it was a fatal condition and that babies don’t survive it.

Apart from having fused legs, the little girl has a horseshow kidney, and all her bones and muscles are backward, although her upper body is normal. Due to her unusual syndrome, her parents faced challenges in some aspects of raising Blaire, like not being able to use diapers.

On July 9th, 2019, when Blaire was one, she underwent surgery to separate her legs. Her mother shared that the doctors said there was a chance that the surgery wouldn't be successful and the girl wouldn’t make it. But the parents believed in the doctors and hoped their baby girl would come out of the surgery safe.

The surgery not only separated Blaire’s legs but also amputated them above her knees because her legs were backward. This increased the chances of her walking with prosthetics.

Talking about Blaire, her mother shared that she was a vivacious girl who always brought smiles to others’ faces. Also, she didn’t let the mermaid syndrome restrict her.

Recently, one of Blaire’s dreams of wanting to ride a tryke came true. The Ambility Committee made an AMTRYKE by making some changes so Blaire could ride it.

