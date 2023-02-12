Catholic nurse harassed for wearing a cross around her neck during work

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUWTh_0kknGmeo00
Photo byMART PRODUCTION from Pexels

A Catholic nurse was forced to quit her job as she was wearing a cross around her neck. The hospital unlawfully terminated her from the job.

After being told that her small gold cross posed a health and safety risk and must not be visible, Mrs. Onuoha claimed that she was subjected to a campaign of harassment by her superiors. They declared that her patient's safety was jeopardized by her cross, and allegedly, the head of the department threatened to call security if she wore the cross in the clinical area.

“I am so proud to be a Christian, and I am proud to wear my cross. It’s part of my life, it's part of me, and I am happy to have it on.”

Despite these pressures, Mrs. Onuoha refused to remove the cross and was eventually suspended from her clinical duties and demoted to working as a receptionist. This demotion left her feeling humiliated and diminished her status in the workplace.

She further argued that her cross had been with her for 40 years and that it was her faith in the religion which had never harmed anyone. She further disclosed that many other staff members visit the mosque four times a day without any restrictions at the hospital. Also, followers of other religions wore red wristbands to show their beliefs. She ironically pointed out that her small cross was called dangerous among them, and therefore, she quit. She thinks of herself as a strong woman but was made to feel like a criminal for wearing a cross.

The employment tribunal concluded that the risk of infection posed by a small cross, such as the one worn by Mrs.Onuoha, was very low as long as the clinician wore it responsibly and followed handwashing protocols. The tribunal recognized that Mrs. Onuoha was a responsible clinician, and the risk posed by the cross was minimal.

Additionally, the tribunal didn’t find any suitable explanation for why other items were allowed to wear, but a small religious necklace was not. So, the panel issued an order in favor of Mrs. Onuoha.

The hospital trust apologized to Mrs. Onuoha and informed her that following the events of 2019, the Trust's dress code and uniform policy had been revised with the collaboration of the staff networks and representatives from the trade union. The updated policy takes into consideration religious and cultural needs and strives to be inclusive while also maintaining strict measures for infection prevention and control and ensuring the safety of patients and staff.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

