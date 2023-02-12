Cancer-ridden woman seeks forgiveness from best friend for being Intimate with her husband

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Betrayals are emotionally daunting, especially when done by a loved one. A spouse having an affair is a heartbreaking betrayal which, often, many find difficult to forget and forgive. And if the person the spouse is with is a close friend, the hurt just gets deeper.

This topic was highlighted in a Reddit post in which a woman refuses to forgive her cancer-ridden friend who seeks forgiveness for having an affair with the former’s husband.

“My mom hated her and my dad for what they did”

The author is a 28-year-old woman whose parents divorced after her father had an affair with her mother’s friend since when she was two years old.

“She always told me I did not have to hate them for her, but that I had to understand she would never be their family,” the author wrote .

Her mother had decided to cut contact with the friend and her dad and refused to forgive her even when she was on her deathbed, dying of cancer. The woman died earlier than expected, and some of her relatives felt the author's mother’s actions contributed to it.

Having said that, the author decided to conduct a party celebrating her husband’s birthday. She invited her half-sisters, born to her dad and her mother’s friend, along with her mother and many others. She had warned her half-sisters not to create a scene before inviting them because she knew they hated her mother for not forgiving their mother. The author also had clarified that she wouldn’t stand anyone hurting her mother in her presence, and her half-sisters had behaved until the party.

During the party, the girls insulted the author’s mother, calling her cruel for not forgiving their mother and, therefore, being a lousy friend.

The author explained , “I also found out they had sort of planned to gang up on her and make a public scene, because they said they had been waiting to say that stuff to her.”

The author immediately asked the girls to leave, and they were surprised that the author kicked them out over her mother. The author clarified that she didn’t care how her mother treated their mother and that her mother was more important to her than their mother. Although they argued back, the author got them escorted out.

How hard is it to forgive someone that betrayed you?

Victims of betrayal might develop insecurities and hesitate to trust again because two people they trusted broke their hearts. They may also wholly cut the friend and spouse from their life and refuse to rekindle the relationship as it might remind them of the betrayal.

What do other Redditors think?

Many other Redditors sympathized with the author’s mother and confirmed that what the author did was right. Some of them suspected that the author’s half-sisters were told highly edited versions of what happened.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to kick her half-sisters out after they humiliated her mother? Or should she have taken a neutral stand and helped calm the situation?

