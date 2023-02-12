Nurse bullied by health chiefs and suspended from Course for saying 'being white doesn't make you racist'

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

A white nurse claims to be suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ after health chiefs bullied her for saying ‘being white doesn't make you racist.'

Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse aspiring to be a psychotherapist by attending a forensic psychology course training, was suspended from her course after she stood up against her NHS chiefs’ racist and offensive views in classes.

She claims the lecturers taught in class ‘whites don't understand the world' and 'Christianity is responsible for racism because it's European' to students, and also conducted a seminar called ‘Whiteness — a problem for our time’ where he showed that the trust’s website had written: "the problem of racism is a problem of whiteness.”

The 34-year-old nurse stood against these controversial teachings and, as a result, was bullied by staff and suspended by the NHS chiefs, saying an investigation would be conducted to scrutinize whether she was safe for patients.

But even after a year, the investigation isn't conducted, pausing her dream of becoming a psychotherapist. Besides that, a lecturer also tried to get her banned from her regular job as a mental health nurse.

Now Amy is suing the Tavistock Trust for their racial partiality and religious discrimination. She also started a GoFundMe page to support the legal case.

“I want some justice for what's been done to me. It's had an effect on my mental health. I had anxiety. It's been really hard,” Amy shared while talking about back pain and sleepless nights she endured because of the trust.

“Racism against any race should be wrong. I can't believe they are doing this stuff. They are pushing this really radical agenda,” she told the media.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes.