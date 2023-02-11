The deepest hole in the U.S. is now abandoned and useless

Photo by ArtHouse Studio from Pexels

The deepest hole in the USA is Bertha Rogers, a 32,000 feet deep oil exploratory hole in the Washita County of Oklahoma. The drilling of Bertha Rogers started in October 1972 and was done by the Lone Star Producing company. It took the company a year and a half to reach 31,441ft, where they unexpectedly struck molten sulfur.

Although Bertha Rogers started with the intention of finding fossil fuel, it wasn’t much successful as it didn’t yield vast amounts of gas. The company couldn’t draw profit from employing so many people and maintaining equipment as they didn’t find any natural gas where they expected.

Also, the molten sulfur would solidify around the drill string, causing the drill pipe and other adjoining equipment loss. However, the project, which cost $7 million then, could get gas at 4,000 meters deep. But the production cost exceeded the value of the natural gas found.

Up until 1979, Berth Rogers was the deepest hole in the world. The USSR dug the Kola Superdeep Borehole, near Murmansk, for research purposes. In five years, they drilled 7km or 23,000ft, but the work continued till 1989, and they dug a little over 12 km or 40,000ft.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission showed that Bertha Rogers stopped natural gas production in 1997, and since then, the site has been abandoned. Now, the Bertha Rogers is just an ordinary ultra-deep hole.

