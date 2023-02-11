The deepest hole in the U.S. is now abandoned and useless

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpcOU_0kk2pcFL00
Photo byArtHouse Studio from Pexels

The deepest hole in the USA is Bertha Rogers, a 32,000 feet deep oil exploratory hole in the Washita County of Oklahoma. The drilling of Bertha Rogers started in October 1972 and was done by the Lone Star Producing company. It took the company a year and a half to reach 31,441ft, where they unexpectedly struck molten sulfur.

Although Bertha Rogers started with the intention of finding fossil fuel, it wasn’t much successful as it didn’t yield vast amounts of gas. The company couldn’t draw profit from employing so many people and maintaining equipment as they didn’t find any natural gas where they expected.

Also, the molten sulfur would solidify around the drill string, causing the drill pipe and other adjoining equipment loss. However, the project, which cost $7 million then, could get gas at 4,000 meters deep. But the production cost exceeded the value of the natural gas found.

Up until 1979, Berth Rogers was the deepest hole in the world. The USSR dug the Kola Superdeep Borehole, near Murmansk, for research purposes. In five years, they drilled 7km or 23,000ft, but the work continued till 1989, and they dug a little over 12 km or 40,000ft.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission showed that Bertha Rogers stopped natural gas production in 1997, and since then, the site has been abandoned. Now, the Bertha Rogers is just an ordinary ultra-deep hole.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

If you like this article, kindly share it with your friends and family. Also, follow me for similar stories.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Natural Gas# Digging# Deepest Hole

Comments / 8

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
155K followers

More from Maya Devi

A young white girl refused to go back home after Native Americans kidnaped and adopted her

In 1704, Queen Anne declared war against Native Americans and the French for control of North America. When the French and English fought against each other, the Mohawk and Abenaki, Native American tribes, sided with the French.

Read full story
2 comments

Man receives glares for refusing to move from 'spacious' seats for elder couple after he paid extra

Traveling isn’t a pleasant experience for everyone, especially if room space is limited and the journey is long. Therefore, people buy expensive business-class seats for comfort, and others who can’t afford them, purchase seats in economy class with more legroom.

Read full story
28 comments

Angry Woman jumps across McDonald's counter, makes herself a burger in Feral Rampage

The video of a woman has gone viral on the internet for creating havoc in McDonald’s outlets by jumping across the counter and making herself a burger while hurling insults at patrons. The woman, a 19-year-old whose name isn’t revealed, can be heard shouting names, rummaging through stuff, and attacking an employee with a water bottle. However, the cause of the woman’s outburst isn’t known.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman dumped by BF just months after she donated him her kidney

A 30-year-old woman who donated her kidney to her dying boyfriend was dumped by him just months after the surgery. Colleen Le was heartbroken to learn that her boyfriend was dying because of a chronic kidney condition that left him needing dialysis at 17. After a test showed that they were a match, Colleen volunteered to donate him her kidney. However, months after the surgery, he had an affair and also broke up with her.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Two Married Couples who Fell in Love, Live Together and Switch Partners Every Night Now

Married couple Alysia and Tyler Rogers were thrilled to start something physical with their married online friends, Sean and Taya Harless. But they had no idea their relationship would grow to love or that they would travel two hours daily to spend time with each other.

Read full story
67 comments
Lubbock, TX

Texas baby was born with 'mermaid-like tail' instead of legs

A baby girl born to a Lubbock couple had fused legs similar to that of a mermaid’s tail due to a rare condition called mermaid syndrome. Usually, babies with this defect don’t survive as they wouldn’t have major organs like kidneys or a properly developed spine. However, Blaire Spivey, as the girl was named, beat the odds and is now a five-year-old.

Read full story
10 comments

Catholic nurse harassed for wearing a cross around her neck during work

A Catholic nurse was forced to quit her job as she was wearing a cross around her neck. The hospital unlawfully terminated her from the job. After being told that her small gold cross posed a health and safety risk and must not be visible, Mrs. Onuoha claimed that she was subjected to a campaign of harassment by her superiors. They declared that her patient's safety was jeopardized by her cross, and allegedly, the head of the department threatened to call security if she wore the cross in the clinical area.

Read full story
92 comments

Cancer-ridden woman seeks forgiveness from best friend for being Intimate with her husband

Betrayals are emotionally daunting, especially when done by a loved one. A spouse having an affair is a heartbreaking betrayal which, often, many find difficult to forget and forgive. And if the person the spouse is with is a close friend, the hurt just gets deeper.

Read full story
7 comments

Nurse bullied by health chiefs and suspended from Course for saying 'being white doesn't make you racist'

A white nurse claims to be suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ after health chiefs bullied her for saying ‘being white doesn't make you racist.'. Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse aspiring to be a psychotherapist by attending a forensic psychology course training, was suspended from her course after she stood up against her NHS chiefs’ racist and offensive views in classes.

Read full story
441 comments
Adams County, NE

Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him

A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.

Read full story
267 comments

Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002

Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.

Read full story
130 comments
Oklahoma State

Couple says Starbucks charged them Over $4K for 2 cups of coffee, forcing them to cancel family vacation

Starbucks is expensive. But how high have you ever been charged by the popular coffeehouse?. An Oklahoma couple had the java jolts of their lives when they received a bill of $4K for ordering one Iced Americana and Venti Caramel Frappuccino. The order, usually, should have cost them around $10, but they were shocked when they saw a gratuity of $4444.44, totaling the bill to $4456.27.

Read full story
34 comments

Man deserts wife moments after she gives birth to a baby with darker skin

The arrivalof a baby is usually a reason for joy, with family and friends celebrating the new member. But here’s a husband who walked out on his wife moments after she gave birth to their girl because she turned out to have dark skin.

Read full story
112 comments

Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death

Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.

Read full story
215 comments

Mom faces backlash after revealing unpopular parenting opinions including why she doesn't allow sleepovers

How you choose to parent your children might be different from another person's parenting style. So, while some parents are cool with their children doing whatever gives them joy, others strictly monitor their children’s activities.

Read full story
6 comments

Teen, who emptied piggy bank for charity at 5, Now Wins $48M From Very First Lottery Ticket, Buys a Plane and 5 Mercedes

A five-year-old girl who had emptied her piggy bank savings for charity won a $48M lottery after years. With the money, she purchased 5 Mercedes, a plane, and a bungalow. Juliette Lamour had just turned five years old in late-January 2010 when a catastrophic earthquake shook Haiti, killing thousands of innocent people and destroying their homes and government institutions. She and her little sister, Sophie, who was two and a half at the time, were hard-bent on doing whatever they could to help.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman cuts off dad after hearing his bucket list wish: "I've been rethinking every hug, gift, compliment he's given me"

It's heartbreaking when you know that someone you love doesn’t look at you the same way. A recent Reddit post has gone viral with over 1.5K upvotes and 300 comments, where a woman cuts off her dying dad after he expresses a wish from his bucket list.

Read full story
213 comments

Man looks down upon wife because she is uneducated: "Sounds like he kept her from graduating, to be honest"

Some women drop out of high school or college when they think they’ve “met their one” and go on to have a family. Such women are often unemployed and dependent on their spouse’s income, making them vulnerable to domestic harm, poverty during separation, and social exclusion.

Read full story
15 comments

Mercedes owner throws money on Ground after refueling, leaves female attendant in tears

It’s said that one can know a person’s character based on how they treat those below them. Few wealthy people treat those below them poorly, thinking the latter are beneath them, even when they’re working hard for a living.

Read full story
70 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy