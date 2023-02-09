Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death

Photo by Instagram/Screenshot

Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.

Jonnie realizes that his kids are too young and believes that if he were to die this year, “there’s no chance they will have memories.”

“Every time something really nice happens with them, I have this thing knocking at my door, saying, ‘Don’t get too happy because you’re not going to be around much longer,’” he said.

Talking about his three kids - Rex (3), Cormac (2), and Rafa (2), he added, “Then, I think they’re not going to remember me. They’re really not.”

He added that it breaks him to know that someone else would be bringing them up after he did the hard yards with them.

“Someone else will get the easy bit.”

Jonnie was told he would live for only six months when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in August 2020. He is now living with medication, radiotherapy, and chemo. Although it is keeping him alive, he lost his blonde hair, became frail, and have liver issues due to treatment.

Now he has an obsessive urge to provide for his family and put a roof over their heads. He sold his property portfolio to purchase a house in New Castle, closer to Jess’s family. He shared that he wanted to leave knowing that his wife and children would be “looked after.”

Talking about Jess, Jonnie said she wasn’t the type to go online or register in a dating app. So he guesses she would find a divorced dad or a widowed dad offline to be with. He added that he wanted her to find someone and get support ‘in a selfless way,’ but ‘it breaks his heart.’

What surprised him was that “A Place In The Sun,” one of his popular shows, stopped casting him after he told about the diagnosis. They said they weren’t sure they would get insurance if they continued to cast him. So fearing more cancellations, he kept his diagnosis a secret for a long time.