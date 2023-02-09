Teen, who emptied piggy bank for charity at 5, Now Wins $48M From Very First Lottery Ticket, Buys a Plane and 5 Mercedes

A five-year-old girl who had emptied her piggy bank savings for charity won a $48M lottery after years. With the money, she purchased 5 Mercedes, a plane, and a bungalow.

Juliette Lamour had just turned five years old in late-January 2010 when a catastrophic earthquake shook Haiti, killing thousands of innocent people and destroying their homes and government institutions. She and her little sister, Sophie, who was two and a half at the time, were hard-bent on doing whatever they could to help.

So they donated their piggy bank savings to the Sault Ste. Marie branch of the Canadian Red Cross. They went to the hockey rink with their pink piggy banks and donated $61.38, making headlines.

After 13 years, Juliette is in the headline again. This time it was for winning $48M worth of jackpot, one of the largest in the history of Lotto 6/49. What’s surprising is that this was her very first lottery - talk about a wild stroke of luck.

Juliette shared that she had gone to the store to get something special for her birthday, and her grandfather suggested they purchase a lottery ticket. It was something she did for her old man and had completely forgotten about it.

A few days later, she heard that her neighbor won a lottery and remembered she had bought one. She then checked the results and was shocked to learn that she had won $48M. With the money, she bought Mercedes, one costing over $25,000, for each of her family members. She also purchased a plane and a bungalow.

In an interview with Inside the Village, Juliette said that she and her family have always been “big community people” and want to return something to society. She vouched that she keep society, family, and friends in mind while spending the money.

