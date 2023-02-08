Woman cuts off dad after hearing his bucket list wish: "I've been rethinking every hug, gift, compliment he's given me"

Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

It's heartbreaking when you know that someone you love doesn’t look at you the same way. A recent Reddit post has gone viral with over 1.5K upvotes and 300 comments, where a woman cuts off her dying dad after he expresses a wish from his bucket list.

"I've been rethinking every hug, gift, compliment he's given me"

The author, a 41-year-old woman, explains that her dad has cancer for the second time and will probably die. She and her siblings are taking care of him as his condition isn’t improving. He was becoming frailer but could still get around by himself.

However, a week ago, when she and her dad were watching TV, she asked him whether he would like to strike off any wish from his bucket list. Her dad said he would think about it later, and they resumed watching TV.

After a few days, when the author and her dad were cooking in the kitchen, waiting for her brothers to show up, he brought up the topic. He said he was afraid to share it with her as it would impact their relationship, but she encouraged him to continue, and she was beyond startled.

She wrote:

“I honestly thought he was going to ask for expensive tickets or something. He said he's always had thoughts about me, and since he's not going to be around for a while longer, he wanted to be intimate with me.”

To say the author was stunned would be an understatement. She was emotionally hurt. When her dad saw she didn’t take his wish positively, he apologized, saying he shouldn’t have told her. She left the house because she felt nauseous. Upon reaching their dad’s house, her brothers texted and called her, asking why she left and why their dad was sad.

The dad’s revelation hit her hard because he was one of her favorite people. He had raised her and her siblings all by himself. But the author is physically sick now after his secret fantasy and is rethinking every gift, hug, and compliment he has ever given her. She called off from work for a few days and even cancelled therapy, which she attended regularly because she couldn’t say what he told her openly.

Noticing the change in her behavior, her family members, brothers, and others contacted her. At last, she told one of her brothers that she wouldn’t talk to their dad ever again.

The author's girlfriend thinks she should talk about this to her brothers so that other women and girls in their families are safe. While the author understands this, the author doesn’t want to create any problems and, worst of the worst cases, is afraid her brothers won't believe her.

What are other Redditors saying?

Most of the Redditors are stunned and disgusted by what the author had to face from her dad. Many of them even wondered whether the author’s situation was made up.

One of the users wrote, “That’s enough Reddit today…”

And another said, “I literally stopped having lunch halfway through.”

What do you think? Should the author share this with her brothers? Or should she keep it a secret since her dad won’t be around for long?

