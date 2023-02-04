Man buys dollar store shampoo for his curly haired daughter he doubts isn't his: "I had a hard time bonding with her"

Photo by Mary Taylor/Pexels

Genetics is complicated and, often, unpredictable. Therefore, parents are curious as to how their child will look, and some children turn out to be different from their parents.

For example, while both parents have the same eye color, the child could have another. In another instance, the child might have a dark skin tone even though both parents are mixed. However, this doesn’t mean that the child has a different father.

If the father strongly suspects he is raising a child that isn’t his, he should talk to the mother to address his concerns and find a suitable solution, and not harbor this doubt inside or hold it against the child, who might be his despite the physical dissimilarities.

This topic was highlighted in a Reddit post in which a father buys his daughter a dollar store shampoo for his curly-haired daughter because he doubted she was his.

"I had a hard time bonding with her"

The father, who is the author of the post, explains that he has three daughters with his wife. Of them, the eldest, 16, and youngest, 10, have straight brown hair and brown eyes like his wife and him. Whereas his second daughter, 14, has curly blonde hair and green eyes.

He wrote :

“I admittedly am not very close with her because I had doubts that she was mine, and I had a hard time bonding with her due to that.”

He harbored this doubt since his second daughter’s birth but hadn’t voiced his concerns. Instead, he stopped bonding with her and treated her differently than his other daughters.

Now, the girl is 14, and since she has curly hair, she insisted her parents get her a special shampoo and conditioner because her hair needed attention. She also found hair products that weren’t expensive. The author bought her what she wanted but was hesitant to do the same when she finished the conditioner in a little over a month.

He bought her another bottle but told her that he wouldn’t buy her another bottle for at least two months. Despite this, she approached him with the request to buy the next bottle of conditioner and shampoo after a month. So he bought her dollar store hair products.

Upon seeing this, his daughter had a meltdown about how those products would destroy her hair. She was so upset that she threatened to shave her head. However, the author thinks she was bluffing because “she’s obsessed with her hair.”

Now his second daughter isn’t talking to him and is being extremely disrespectful to him and his wife. His wife thinks they should get her the shampoo and conditioner she wants, but he disagrees and wants to teach the girl a lesson.

When you doubt you’re the father of your child.

According to Endeavor DNA Laboratories, a child that doesn’t look like the mother or father could have a different father. The most reliable method to confirm this doubt is by conducting a paternity test. And legally, if the father isn’t the biological father, then he isn’t responsible for the child financially.

What do other Redditors think?

Other Redditors think the author is wrong for treating his second daughter differently because of his suspicion. They asked the author to conduct a DNA test if he firmly believed the girl wasn’t his but warned that his wife might give him an earful.

What do you think? Should the author get his daughter the hair products she asked for, as he doubts she is his? Or should he ignore her protests?