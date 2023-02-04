Man buys dollar store shampoo for his curly haired daughter he doubts isn't his: "I had a hard time bonding with her"

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZOCE_0kcMRote00
Photo byMary Taylor/Pexels

Genetics is complicated and, often, unpredictable. Therefore, parents are curious as to how their child will look, and some children turn out to be different from their parents.

For example, while both parents have the same eye color, the child could have another. In another instance, the child might have a dark skin tone even though both parents are mixed. However, this doesn’t mean that the child has a different father.

If the father strongly suspects he is raising a child that isn’t his, he should talk to the mother to address his concerns and find a suitable solution, and not harbor this doubt inside or hold it against the child, who might be his despite the physical dissimilarities.

This topic was highlighted in a Reddit post in which a father buys his daughter a dollar store shampoo for his curly-haired daughter because he doubted she was his.

"I had a hard time bonding with her"

The father, who is the author of the post, explains that he has three daughters with his wife. Of them, the eldest, 16, and youngest, 10, have straight brown hair and brown eyes like his wife and him. Whereas his second daughter, 14, has curly blonde hair and green eyes.

He wrote:

“I admittedly am not very close with her because I had doubts that she was mine, and I had a hard time bonding with her due to that.”

He harbored this doubt since his second daughter’s birth but hadn’t voiced his concerns. Instead, he stopped bonding with her and treated her differently than his other daughters.

Now, the girl is 14, and since she has curly hair, she insisted her parents get her a special shampoo and conditioner because her hair needed attention. She also found hair products that weren’t expensive. The author bought her what she wanted but was hesitant to do the same when she finished the conditioner in a little over a month.

He bought her another bottle but told her that he wouldn’t buy her another bottle for at least two months. Despite this, she approached him with the request to buy the next bottle of conditioner and shampoo after a month. So he bought her dollar store hair products.

Upon seeing this, his daughter had a meltdown about how those products would destroy her hair. She was so upset that she threatened to shave her head. However, the author thinks she was bluffing because “she’s obsessed with her hair.”

Now his second daughter isn’t talking to him and is being extremely disrespectful to him and his wife. His wife thinks they should get her the shampoo and conditioner she wants, but he disagrees and wants to teach the girl a lesson.

When you doubt you’re the father of your child.

According to Endeavor DNA Laboratories, a child that doesn’t look like the mother or father could have a different father. The most reliable method to confirm this doubt is by conducting a paternity test. And legally, if the father isn’t the biological father, then he isn’t responsible for the child financially.

What do other Redditors think?

Other Redditors think the author is wrong for treating his second daughter differently because of his suspicion. They asked the author to conduct a DNA test if he firmly believed the girl wasn’t his but warned that his wife might give him an earful.

What do you think? Should the author get his daughter the hair products she asked for, as he doubts she is his? Or should he ignore her protests?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Parenting# Women

Comments / 334

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
155K followers

More from Maya Devi

Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death

Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.

Read full story
26 comments

Teen, who emptied piggy bank for charity at 5, Now Wins $48M From Very First Lottery Ticket, Buys a Plane and 5 Mercedes

A five-year-old girl who had emptied her piggy bank savings for charity won a $48M lottery after years. With the money, she purchased 5 Mercedes, a plane, and a bungalow. Juliette Lamour had just turned five years old in late-January 2010 when a catastrophic earthquake shook Haiti, killing thousands of innocent people and destroying their homes and government institutions. She and her little sister, Sophie, who was two and a half at the time, were hard-bent on doing whatever they could to help.

Read full story
34 comments

Woman cuts off dad after hearing his bucket list wish: "I've been rethinking every hug, gift, compliment he's given me"

It's heartbreaking when you know that someone you love doesn’t look at you the same way. A recent Reddit post has gone viral with over 1.5K upvotes and 300 comments, where a woman cuts off her dying dad after he expresses a wish from his bucket list.

Read full story
124 comments

Man looks down upon wife because she is uneducated: "Sounds like he kept her from graduating, to be honest"

Some women drop out of high school or college when they think they’ve “met their one” and go on to have a family. Such women are often unemployed and dependent on their spouse’s income, making them vulnerable to domestic harm, poverty during separation, and social exclusion.

Read full story
9 comments

Mercedes owner throws money on Ground after refueling, leaves female attendant in tears

It’s said that one can know a person’s character based on how they treat those below them. Few wealthy people treat those below them poorly, thinking the latter are beneath them, even when they’re working hard for a living.

Read full story
58 comments

Man charges 8-year-old son $20 per month for rent: "My intention is to teach him about money management"

Finance management is a crucial lesson that adults should learn, and the best finance education starts at home during the person’s early years. While Cambridge University suggests children be taught about money from as early as 3, adverse financial lessons and money struggles could stress them.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman leaves 5-year-old Stepson Alone at home to go out

KidsHealth suggests that kids who’re younger than ten years of age shouldn’t be left alone. They further explain that although each child is different and has different maturity levels, most children of that age aren’t old enough to handle being alone.

Read full story
8 comments

Mom on Stepdaughter: “You didn't do anything that deserved being rewarded" and refuses to buy her even a drink

Most parents consider their children to be precious, and some of them might favor their biological children over their stepchildren. They might always side with their own child when an argument arises between the kids or get expensive things only for their child.

Read full story
2 comments

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.

Read full story
343 comments

Woman was dumped by her husband for gaining weight after childbirth: "He said I was too fat"

A woman was dumped by her husband for gaining weight after she gave birth to their child. Liu Yajuan, a single mother, disclosed that her ex-husband left her because she gained 40kg. Her weight was only 50 kgs initially, but then it plummeted to 90 kgs after childbirth.

Read full story
3 comments

Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.

Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.

Read full story
121 comments

Walmart customer buys exact things two years later but pays 50% extra: "They're looting customers"

A Walmart customer, Amy, shopped for the same groceries three times over two years to test the effect of inflation and released her observations as a video on TikTok. Within 24 hours of its posting, the video gathered over 1.5 million views and 272.9K likes.

Read full story
18 comments
Minnesota State

Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' t-shirt asked to remove it or leave by security guards in Mall of America as it's 'offending'

A man wearing a Jesus Saves t-shirt was ordered to remove it or leave the Mall of America last weekend, as shown in a now-viral video. The incident allegedly happened in Minnesota after the man wore a t-shirt saying ‘Jesus Saves’ on the front.

Read full story
1399 comments

Dad's final words to mum-of-three fiancé, 36, who died waiting for an ambulance for 11 hours

A mom of three, Hannah Marie, died on 22nd December at the age of 36, waiting for an ambulance for 11 hours. Her fiance, James Jackman, recalls that he called an ambulance at 7:20 P.M. but arrived only at 6:15 A.M., and during that time, Hannah, who had cystic fibrosis, was feeling unwell and breathing heavily.

Read full story
5 comments
Joshua Tree, CA

Celebs love "The Invisible House" in Joshua Tree that Blends with its Surroundings

An invisible house located in the vast Mojave Desert is a loved vacation rental among celebrities, and it could be yours for just $18 million. The house, which spans over 5,500 square meters, reflects the desert because of its mirrored exterior, making it look invisible.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"

A TikTok user has gone viral after he shared a video about his fallout with a Walmart employee. In the video, the man, Travis Lee Ragan, explains that he was “held hostage” by an employee of Walmart located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after accusing him of stealing.

Read full story
363 comments

Delivery Rider, who works 16 hours a day learned his wife was having an affair, and their child isn't his

A man discovered that his wife, the mother of his three children, was having an affair and that his third child wasn’t his. Lin is a delivery rider who works 16 hours daily and does everything he can for his family. Of the $7,000 he earns every month, he gives his wife $5,000, saving the rest for food, bills, and other utilities.

Read full story
84 comments

Royal Family considers Peace Talks with Harry and Meghan to bring them back before King's Coronation

Reliable sources from the Royal family revealed that a reconciliatory meeting between King Charles, Prince Williams, and Prince Harry was on the cards in the upcoming months. The meeting is supposed to happen before the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6th.

Read full story
13 comments

Tattoo Addict looks 'unrecognizable' after she Covers Up Tattoos and 'feels like a lady'

Becky Holt, Britain’s most tattooed woman, got her tattoos covered, making her look unrecognizable, and said she 'feels like a lady'. About 95 percent of Becky’s body is covered in tattoos, and it had cost her $37,969 to fund the transformation. The 34-year-old woman got this idea after she uploaded a video on YouTube with her tattoos hidden to see how she would look without them. The video was 21 minutes long, and the amazing response she got from her fans left her fascinated. She added that it would be a real test for her to see herself without tattoos.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy