Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather

A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather.

Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.

When asked how he found out about the affair, he disclosed that his son watched YouTube when his girlfriend went for a shower. The phone kept buzzing with notifications. So, he took the mobile phone to see the notifications. He saw his grandfather’s message, and from there, he found out about their affair. He added that he found years of messages along with pictures and explicit stuff. He was heartbroken to see the messages and all the conversations they both had.

The video has received over 12.1 million views. One user felt sorry for him and advised him to spend time with himself and wished him a better girlfriend. Another user requested he not stop loving his young son and break the cycle.

He then revealed that his inbox was full of messages from his followers and well-wishers.

He further added in another video that his dad never liked his grandfather’s dad. He promised to love his son the way he loved before, and their relationship will not change just because he found out about his girlfriend’s affair.

