'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter

A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend.

Photo by Blake Cheek on Unsplash

Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.

“Over the last several years, you’ve turned on everything that we tried to instill from childhood. You’re nowhere near the daughter I thought you would be at this point, and I’m deeply broken-hearted,” read the letter , which was allegedly from her father.

Her father, who claimed to be a Christian, warned her that three suitcases were waiting for her to pack her stuff if she ignored his warning and continued the relationship with her Black boyfriend, Nike.

“You treat both of us with contempt. You’ve been using us for money while disrespecting us in every way. You dress like a street walker, and you sulk when we take you to church. You have no regard for morals, and have abandoned any sense of righteousness,” the letter said.

Apparently, her father felt that eventually, he would take ‘the high road’ and accept an ‘interracial relationship’. But he points out that he’s human, and he makes choices of his own, and he’ll never forgive her for her decision.

“My belief is that interracial relationships are despicable. V*lg*r and reprehensible. There’s nothing worse than a half-black, and I’m crushed that my own daughter had entered into such a disgusting relationship.”

He then asked her to delete his contact if she chose Nike over her family and change her surname as he didn’t want to be associated with her.

Stephanie’s post has received a lot of support from other Twitter users.

“I'm sorry yall have to go through that. Stay strong. Focus on love, and y’all will prevail,” wrote one user.

“What century is this guy living in?” asked another user.

