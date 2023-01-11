Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

Photo by Anna Tarazevich

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father.

Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.

Hailey and her best friend with the baby had just returned from the hospital, and in between changing the baby, Hailey came across the birthmark that her husband had. She instantly solved the mystery behind the baby’s father, as the birthmark runs in her husband’s family. All she had to do then was look at her best friend, who had her face down, looking at the floor.

“There were no words that were said. I just knew.” Hailey told the media.

Although Hailey was surprised , she wasn’t heartbroken as her husband had cheated on her with over 30 women over the source of their marriage. She found it difficult to accept that her best friend and her husband had an affair behind her back.

“I stepped into that father figure role,” Hailey shared, “Even in the hospital, I wore the daddy wristband.”

Despite this, Hailey found the strength in herself to forgive her best friend. She asked herself to focus on the bigger picture. She didn’t want to be the reason why her best friend and her children’s half-sibling ended up on the streets.

So the women lived together in the same house with their children while caring for each others’ kids. As for her husband, she maintains a good relationship with him for the sake of co-parenting.

Hailey posted her story online as a video on TikTok, and the video amassed over 3.4 million views. Many users commented and showed their support for her, but a few, who’re clearly male chauvinists, had poor comments.

