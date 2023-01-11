Miracle Goat born with 'One Eye' paraded in bizarre footage

Photo by Nikita Voloshyn on Unsplash

In an isolated incident , a baby goat was born with a single eye in Assam, an Indian state. Its cyclops-like appearance scared the villagers, who gathered to witness the birth of the miracle offspring themselves.

The baby goat suffers from a condition called cyclopia, in which the two hemispheres of the brain don’t separate during development. In such conditions, the baby born would have a single central cavity for eyes, or sometimes, the eyeballs fuse together.

Apart from having a single eye, the baby goat had small upper and lower lips along with a short upper jaw without many of its teeth. It didn’t have eyelashes, eyelids, or a nose - making it look all the scarier.

Despite its anomaly , the villagers believe the baby goat is sacred and worship it. Meanwhile, the owner, Mukhuri Das, said that he was shocked when the goat was born, and since the goat’s birth, people had been coming from different places to see the miracle.

Das immediately contacted a local vet, who diagnosed the goat with cyclopia and was told it would die soon, like other animals born with the condition. While the villages stood terrified, the owners of the mother goat were heartbroken at the news that the baby goat wouldn’t survive.

But the baby goat defied the prediction. The distraught owner was shocked when the baby goat beat the odds and lived longer than expected.