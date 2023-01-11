Alabama woman hopes to return home from Syrian Camp after claiming to be brainwashed by ISIS

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

A woman who ran away from her home in Alabama to serve ISIS hopes to return to the country from the Syrian camp where she and her son are currently held. She doesn’t mind serving prison time if needed upon reaching the US and wishes to fight against the extremists.

In an interview conducted in their camp in Syria, now held by the U.S.-allied Kurdish forces, the 28-year-old mother, Hoda Muthana, said that she was brainwashed in 2014 to join the organization, and claims to regret everything she did except having her son.

“I mean, I want to go home; I want to see my family. I want to start a new chapter with my family as well,” she told The News Movement two days ago, “I am a victim of ISIS.”

But when ISIS was at the peak of its power four years ago, she supported the group openly on social media and in an interview with BuzzFeed News. In a Twitter post sent out in 2015, she called on Americans to follow her path of joining the group and asked them to start attacks like drive-by shootings in the country. When asked about those messages in an interview with TNM, she said her phone was taken away and used by other IS supporters.

The Obama administration canceled Muthana’s citizenship in 2016 and prohibited her from returning to the country. The Supreme Court refused to consider her lawsuit seeking re-entry.

In another interview, she described her experiences after arriving in Syria as she was detained with 100 women and twice as many kids in a house meant for unmarried women and children. Out of desperation, she married a fighter to escape the house and then married two others later on. Her first and second husbands died during the battle, and she claims to have divorced her third husband.