Worker reveals Boss won't let her take vacation time: "There is no way I’m working a 12 hour shift"

In a viral video, a woman shares that her manager refused to give her vacation time because she didn’t want to work a ‘12-hour shift’ despite it being a part of her contract.

The video was posted by a TikTok user Kaylina (whose username is @_kaylinaaaaa), after she came across cheap flight rates and booked them on impulse. When her boss learned about the vacation, she didn't do it well and suggested Kaylina wasn’t eligible for vacation time.

Boss Refuses To Let Woman Take Vacation Time

In the video, Kaylina can be seen getting emotional as she shares how her boss reacted to the news of her taking vacation time.

The TikToker starts the video by asking viewers, “Somebody tell me if it's illegal to not have vacation time.”

Her boss went, ‘I hope you didn’t book anything,’ but then Kaylina replied she booked the flights. Hearing this, her boss hoped insurance covered the ticket costs because she ‘can’t make no promises’ to Kaylina.

Kaylina then pointed out to her boss that another associate was on vacation, and her boss justified that the associate had asked three months before, and apparently, that gave her time to manage the office even though they were short-staffed.

Her boss revealed that she wasn’t willing to work a 12-hour shift because of her vacation. Then Kaylina revealed she worked a 12-hour shift.

“There is no way I’m working a 12-hour shift,” said the boss.

While discussing the issue with her colleague, Kaylina gets to know that she is entitled to a vacation time. They found an email that says every full-time employee in their company who worked for over three months is entitled to vacation time.

Kaylina ends the video by saying her boss’s attitude is the reason why she will be looking for a new job.

The video amassed over 721,000 views, 146.1K likes, and 3K comments on the platform - taking the internet by storm

Many TikTok users supported Kaylina, saying her boss was out of line and encouraging her to stand strong.

“Don’t ever ask, you TELL,” wrote one user.

“As a manager, I say just go. It’s not that deep. They can figure it out. It’s her job. She just doesn't wanna do it,” added another.

Job Satisfaction in 2022 hit its 20-year Lowest Across the US Workforce

MetLife’s new report on US employee benefits trends reveals that job satisfaction has hit the lowest in 20 years across all generations. The report also showed that more than half of Zillennial employees find their job a source of stress.

Another survey conducted by The American Institute of Stress found that 83% of the US workforce was stressed due to their job - which might lead to increased cases of heart attack, hypertension, and other disorders.

The relation between work and stress is so acknowledged in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and other municipalities that police officers who go through a coronary issue (whether on or off the job) are compensated, assuming it was caused by work stress.

Is working more important than health?

What do you think?

Would you put up with a boss who kept you from taking vacation time? Or would you look for another job?

Share your thoughts in the comment box.