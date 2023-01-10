'Giraffe woman' spent five years stretching her neck with painful metal rings to look more like her favorite animal

Maya Devi

A Californian woman, who is obsessed with giraffes, got copper rings around her neck to have a long neck like her favorite animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eQOH_0k9EJQpK00
Photo byInstagram/Screenshot

Sydney Smith was blessed with a gorgeous long neck and was, therefore, called the ‘giraffe girl’ in middle school. She believed that having a long neck was a symbol of beauty, and was thrilled when she learned about the Kayan people in South East Asia, who adorn brass coils around their necks as tradition. Inspired by them, she wrapped cut coat hangers around her neck when she was a child.

As she grew, her desire strengthened, and she decided to wear tight copper rings around her neck in an attempt to lengthen it and look more like her favorite animal giraffe in 2011. She added more rings for the next five years in an attempt to push down her collarbone. At one point, she had 15 rings which weighed an incredible 15 lbs or 6.8 kg.

After five years of rings, she grew logical and got rid of them. Talking about her experience, she said she couldn't function normally with rings on her neck. Because of the ring, Sydney claims she couldn’t swim, drive, hike or run, and she found herself isolated.

People would only talk to her about her rings, and after one point, she felt lonely. Even her partners, who initially said the ring was fine, later asked her to get rid of them.

Despite the soar experience, Sydney thinks anyone who doesn’t mind getting isolated, has a trust fund, and is confined in their house, could pull off wearing rings around their neck.

Sydney wanted to remove her rings but couldn’t make herself do it because she grew attached to them. After encouragement from her friend, she took the rings off. She had a huge bruise around her collarbone, and her neck felt extremely weak.

Although her neck grew a little long over the course of the years, doctors revealed it would shrink back to its normal size again.

