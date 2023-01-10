Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition

Photo by Jill Sauve on Unsplash

A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition.

The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.

The boy was diagnosed with polydactylism , a congenital condition often observed in humans, dogs, and cats where they got extra fingers. This condition is a common condition that affects only one in every 1,000 live births. Usually, this condition is passed down in families, and in Hong Hong’s case, his mother has polydactylism. She has six fingers and toes.

And fortunately, the extra fingers can be removed surgically.

However, the boy was too young, seven years ago, to undergo surgery, so the doctor advised the parents to schedule it for later. Few other doctors pointed out the surgery could be more difficult than they initially assumed because the boy not only required fingers to be removed but also required reconstructed thumbs.