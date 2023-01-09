Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountain

Photo by Instagram/Screenshot

WallyGator, an alligator, goes with his owner everywhere, from the grocery store to the parks.

Joie Henny, the owner, bought Wally in 2015 when a friend called and asked him to take in a few gators that had been found in a pond in Orlando.

He initially adopted three of those alligators and returned two to reptile refuges in New York and New Jersey. So he only kept the 14 months old WallyGator with him.

Talking about his bond with Wally, Henny said that the two of them watch television together on the couch. Whenever Henny takes Wally to the farmers market, he hugs the shopkeepers as long as they feel comfortable with him.

He further added that Wally is a very special gator because the reptile didn’t try to bite his hand when he fed him chicken legs and dead rats. The reptile doesn’t eat live rats and is very fond of cheesy popcorn. What’s heartwarming is that Wally would follow his owner around the house like a curious pup.

In fact, Wally gave Philadelphia's Love Park visitors a surprise on August 2022 by walking around on a harness.

But Joie wouldn’t suggest anybody get one alligator because the reptile could bite if the owner doesn’t know what they are doing. He disclosed that when the alligators reach three feet, they become tough to handle.

WallyGator helped Henny emotionally when he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent several weeks of radiation therapy. Henny told the doctor that Wally helped him recover from depression. The doctor came up with the idea to register WallyGator as an emotional support animal and gave a letter mentioning him as an emotional support animal.

Henny now takes the alligator along with him to football games, swim parties, and educational reptile presentations at schools and summer camps.

